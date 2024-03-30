Gaza Genocide Continues – Civilians Killed in Deadly Airstrikes, Artillery Shelling

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians were killed on Saturday as Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation forces committed eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 82 Palestinians and the injury of 98 others, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported.

According to the ministry, Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Musa family in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of several civilians and scores of injuries. The strike also resulted in the massive destruction to the nearby houses.

The Israeli army continued its military offensive against Al-Shifa Medical Complex and its surroundings west of Gaza Strip for the 12th day in a row.

Israeli soldiers carried out heinous attacks against civilians and medical personnel from inside the Complex, involving executions, detentions, torture, and forced displacement, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli tanks and warplanes have been carrying out intense and violent airstrikes and artillery shelling on different areas, particularly the eastern and western regions, targeting the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Complex.

Additionally, the Israeli military targeted the headquarters of the municipalities of Bureij and Zawaida in the central governorates of the Gaza Strip, putting them out of service.

The occupation warplanes also launched violent airstrikes targeting the vicinity of the Wadi Gaza Bridge north of the central governorate in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation aircraft and artillery targeted homes and gatherings of displaced people in the Shejaiya Club and the Karni crossing area.

A group of civilians was also targeted in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of three civilians.

Israeli fighter jets launched a series of fire belts targeting the Khuza’a area, east of Khan Yunis, and the Abasan and Sufa areas, northeast of the city of Rafah.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,705 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,190 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

