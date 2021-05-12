Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Kill 16-year-Old Palestinian in Northern West Bank

Rashid Muhammad Abu Arreh, 16, was shot and killed this morning by Israeli occupation soldiers in Tubas, according to medical sources. He is the second casualty of Israeli army raids in the West Bank within few hours.

Medics said Abu Arreh was shot by two bullets in the neck and chest and died immediately.

Rashid Muhammad Abu Arreh, 16, was killed this morning in Tubas by Israeli occupation soldiers. He is the second Palestinian killed in a matter of hours as a result of Israeli occupation attacks in the West Bank.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/I39nJ0HWWq — حوريات الأقصى (@horiyatelqsa) May 12, 2021

Another young Palestinian was run over by an army jeep and suffered broken ribs and bruises. He was reported in stable condition.

Soldiers raided Tubas early this morning and clashed with local residents, said witnesses, resulting in the shooting and killing of Abu Arreh.

Rashid Abu Arreh, 16, shot dead in Tubas, after killing of Hussein al-Titi, 26, during pro @AJEnglish https://t.co/0ueEE8dyTR pic.twitter.com/bTJrdRIKDZ — Hamid J Q (@hamidjalil48) May 12, 2021

In the south of the West Bank, soldiers also shot and killed 26-year-old Hussein Titi in Fawwar refugee camp.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)