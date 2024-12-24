‘One Child Killed Every Hour’ – UNRWA Slams Israel’s War on Gaza’s Children

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 14,500 Palestinian children have been killed in Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since last year, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said.

“One child gets killed every hour. These are not numbers. These are lives cut short,” UNRWA stated.

The agency emphasized the lasting impact on survivors, saying, “Killing children cannot be justified. Those who survive are scarred physically and emotionally.”

No place for children.

Since the beginning of the war 14,500 children have been reported killed in #Gaza according to @UNICEF. One child gets killed every hour. These are not numbers. These are lives cut short. Killing children cannot be justified. Those who survive are scarred… pic.twitter.com/7sXIQLRXQP — UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 24, 2024

Deprived of education and normalcy, children in Gaza are left to sift through the rubble, UNRWA noted.

“The clock is ticking for these children. They are losing their lives, their futures and mostly their hope.”

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) also highlighted Gaza’s children’s plight in a recent statement, noting that they “have endured unimaginable horrors.”

“They have lost their homes, their families, and their futures. Every day, more children are killed or injured, and those who survive are left with deep emotional scars,” UNICEF said.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,338 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,764 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(The Palestine Chronicle)