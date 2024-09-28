LIVE BLOG: Israeli Army Claims Nasrallah was Assassinated | No Confirmation from Hezbollah – Day 358

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army claimed it killed Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah but no official statement has been released by the movement. The Israeli aggression across Lebanon continued as several rocket barrages were launched towards northern Israel. Meanwhile, the death toll resulting from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has risen to 41,586 dead and 96,210 wounded.

Saturday, September 28, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens are now sounding in the settlements of Safed, Beria, Kerem Ben Zumra, Kadita, Amiad and Tsab’un.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombed the Maalot settlement today, Saturday, with 50 rockets.

AL-MAYADEEN: 16 rocket salvos have been launched from Lebanon since this morning.

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli enemy warplanes targeted the towns of Jebchit and Kfar Rumman.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two rockets fired from Lebanon fell in Hanita

Saturday, September 28, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Information about injuries caused by the occupation targeting a medical clinic in the town of Shebaa.

IRANIAN GUARDIAN COUNCIL: World countries, especially Western countries, must stop arming the evil entity immediately.

HEZBOLLAH:

We bombed the settlement of Rosh Pina with a salvo of rockets

We bombed the Sa’ar settlement with a salvo of rockets

We targeted a movement of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Al-Sadah site with artillery shells.

AL-MAYADEEN: An Israeli drone targets a car on the Dahr al-Baidar road.

Saturday, September 28, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

IRAN: Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee holds emergency meeting to discuss regional developments and Beirut suburb aggression

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Estimates indicate that Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine was not killed in the attack that targeted the southern suburb of Beirut yesterday, Friday.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, September 28, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Loud explosions were heard in Ramallah in the West Bank.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 41,586 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,210 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, September 28, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it killed the commander of the southern front in Hezbollah, Ali Karaki, and a number of other leaders.

WASHINGTON POST: The army has deployed two reserve brigades, meaning a ground invasion is a possible option.

AL-MAYADEEN: Lebanon: Medium-range missiles were fired from Lebanon towards northern occupied Palestine.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in Acre and the central Galilee region.

AL-MAYADEEN:

An Israeli raid targeted the town of Breiqa in the Nabatieh district. A 6-storey building collapsed in the Hadath area as a result of the Israeli aggression. A guided missile was launched from Lebanon towards an Israeli military target in the vicinity of “Shalomi”. REUTERS (citing Israeli official): It is too early to say that Nasrallah has been killed.

CHANNEL 13: The Israeli army called up 3 reserve battalions after assessing the security situation for fear of escalation in the West Bank during the Jewish holidays.

AL-MAYADEEN: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Al-Zarariyeh, Sidon district.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intense gunfire from occupation vehicles east of the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Yunis.

Saturday, September 28, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in several locations. A heavy rocket barrage was launched towards the north.

AL-MAYADEEN: Continuing work to remove rubble from the building targeted by the occupation in the town of Shamshtar.

AL-MAYADEEN: Civil defense crews are working to remove rubble from the building targeted by the occupation in the town of Shamshtar.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Ramat David base and airport with a salvo of “Fadi 3” missiles.

IRANIAN VICE PRESIDENT: “Our government will be with the Lebanese people and the axis of resistance. Our government will pursue the Zionists’ crime in international forums.”

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Ramat David base and airport with a batch of Fadi 3 missiles.

AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: Three Palestinians were killed and 11 others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house and a gathering of citizens in central Gaza.

Saturday, September 28, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Explosions were reported in Tel Aviv and other areas in central Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed in Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the northeastern areas of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Karak, Hazrata and Rayak in the Bekaa Valley, east of Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in dozens of locations in the Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, northern Golan Heights, Haifa Bay and settlements in the northern West Bank.

A civilian cries for help beneath the rubble of a building struck by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/PXtZwEYXx1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 28, 2024

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the settlement of Kabri with Fadi missiles.

Saturday, September 28, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

MAARIV: 75 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel since last night.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Air defenses intercepted a rocket fired towards West Bank settlements without recording any injuries.

Saturday, September 28, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN:

Israeli shelling forms what looks like firebelts in areas in the southern suburbs. A fire broke out as a result of targeting a gas station in the Kokodi area in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Air traffic did not stop at Beirut airport despite the widespread Israeli attacks.

