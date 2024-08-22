‘Painful Retaliation’ – Ansarallah Leader Warns of Axis of Resistance Strikes on Israel

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah group, issued a warning to Israel on Thursday, threatening “painful” attacks from the “axis of resistance.”

This comes after a series of attacks on three ships in the Red Sea over the past 24 hours.

In a televised address on Thursday, al-Houthi declared that a response to the assassinations of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31 and Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut, 24 hours earlier, is imminent. v

He indicated that the planning of this response was a reason for its delay and stressed that Israel’s anxiety and anticipation are part of the intended impact.

Al-Houthi commended the Colombian President’s decision to ban coal exports to Israel to avoid contributing to the suffering of the Palestinian people. Instead, he harshly criticized Arab regimes that continue to export fruits and food to Israel.

"الرئيس الكولومبي منع تصدير الفحم للكيان الإسرائيلي دعماً لـ #غزة بينما نرى أنظمة عربية تستمر بالتصدير للعدو" قائد حركة أنصار الله السيد عبد الملك الحوثي #الميادين #اليمن #صنعاء pic.twitter.com/qBPMqgBUAu — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) August 22, 2024

Al-Houthi also provided a new update on the group’s recent operations, stating they have carried out 21 operations this week using ballistic and cruise missiles, drones, and naval boats.

He further stated that the group has targeted a total of 182 ships linked to Israel or violating the group’s declared embargo since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, US forces have conducted five airstrikes in Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate this week, according to al-Houthi.

In another incident, a ship was attacked south of the port of Aden, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, marking the third such attack in the Red Sea within 24 hours.

The ship SW North Wind 1 reported minor damage after an explosion occurred nearby, caused by a confrontation with an unmanned boat, according to the British authority.

On Wednesday, the European Union’s naval mission in the Red Sea (Aspedis) reported that the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sunion was attacked off the coast of Hodeidah by two small boats carrying around 15 armed men.

Since November 2023, the Ansarallah have escalated their attacks in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Mediterranean Sea against Israeli or Israeli-linked ships, in “support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” who are enduring ongoing Israeli aggression.

(PC, AJA)