‘Unlimited Response’ – Ansarallah Warns of Intensified Retaliation against Israeli Aggression

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah group, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, stated on Sunday that Israel’s attack on the port of Hodeidah the previous day was merely for show.

Meanwhile, Ansarallah-affiliated media outlets, including Al-Masirah satellite channel, reported that “an American-British aggression targeted the Ras Issa area in Al Salif district with four raids,” as well as two additional raids on the Buhais area in the Midi district of Hajjah governorate, northwest Yemen, near the Saudi border.

These attacks followed an Israeli airstrike on the port of Hodeidah on Saturday, which targeted fuel tanks and a power station, resulting in six deaths, three missing persons, and 83 injuries, according to sources including the Ministry of Health affiliated with the Ansarallah movement.

Since November 2023, the Ansarallah have escalated their attacks in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Mediterranean Sea against Israeli or Israeli-linked ships, in “support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” who are enduring ongoing Israeli aggression.

Al-Houthi asserted in a televised speech on Sunday that Israel’s deterrent capabilities have failed, describing the targeting of Hodeidah as a “show-off” for its audience.

He warned that the aggression would lead to further escalation and challenge, revealing that new weapons have been developed to support Gaza, in line with current needs.

Al-Houthi emphasized the Yemeni people’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinians, stating they would not waver from their stance.

He warned that continued aggression on Gaza would push the group to a new level of response, adding that “the enemy is no longer safe even in its capital, Tel Aviv,” and highlighted that the bombing of Jaffa represents a new phase of their strategy.

‘Unrestricted Confrontation’

Mohammed Abdul Salam, the official spokesman for the Ansarallah group, told Al-Jazeera that their confrontation with Israel would be unrestricted and without limits, with no adherence to engagement rules.

He warned that the Israelis should expect a response from the group at any moment, targeting sensitive facilities at all levels.

The Ansarallah group announced on Sunday that they had carried out a “qualitative” military operation in Eilat in retaliation for the Israeli raids on Hodeidah, threatening Israel with a “great response.” They also confirmed hitting an American ship in the Red Sea.

For his part, Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree stated in a press conference in Sana’a that the group’s forces executed a significant military operation targeting a vital area in Umm al-Rashrash, Eilat, utilizing ballistic missiles for the strike.

