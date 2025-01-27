‘Palestine is for Palestinians’ – Jordan Rejects Trump’s Call to Resettle Gaza Population

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Jordan firmly rejects any plans for the resettlement of Palestinians outside their homeland, emphasizing a solution must remain on Palestinian soil.

Jordan has rejected any talk of the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza following US President Donald Trump’s call for Amman and Egypt to “take people” in order to “clean out” the enclave.

“All talk about an alternative homeland … is unacceptable. We do not accept it, we have not accepted it, and we will continue to confront it with all our capabilities,” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told parliament on Monday, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Quoting King Abdullah II, Safadi said: “Jordan is for Jordanians, Palestine is for Palestinians, and the solution to the Palestinian issue is on Palestinian soil.”

“No to displacement,” he stated, “Not only because it is a fixed historical Jordanian national position, but also because any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land will only contribute to undermining security and stability, will not achieve peace, and will not bring security.”

‘Clean Out’ Gaza – Trump

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that “I’d like Egypt to take people, and I’d like Jordan to take people,” according to AFP.

He continued: “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, we just clean out that whole thing.”

Safadi stressed that Amman rejects any solution to the Palestinian issue “at the expense of Jordan, or at the expense of the Palestinian people’s right to their homeland, freedom, sovereignty and dignity on their land.”

Trump 🇺🇸 casually reveals the intent to ‘clear out’ Palestinians from Gaza 🇵🇸 to Egypt 🇪🇬 and Jordan. It’s illegal annexation by Israel 🇮🇱

It’s racist ethnic cleansing

It’s a crime against humanity. Recognise Palestine 🇵🇸 today, before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/7XlAKMUTiZ — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) January 26, 2025

“No to an alternative homeland. No to any attempt to diminish the rights of the Palestinian people,” he noted.

“Jordan continues to make every possible effort to relaunch an effective and influential political movement to embody the independent Palestinian state with sovereignty on Palestinian national soil, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution,” Safadi emphasized.

The foreign minister said Amman’s priority at this stage was to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza, provide urgent and sufficient humanitarian aid, and begin the reconstruction process, “as this has a clear and direct impact on stabilizing our people in Gaza and helping them emerge from this ordeal.”

‘Infringement of Rights’ – Egypt

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also dismissed any “depopulation” of Gaza.

In a statement on Sunday, it “rejected any infringement on those inalienable rights, whether by settlement or annexation of land, or by the depopulation of that land of its people through displacement, or encouraged transfer or the uprooting of Palestinians from their land, whether temporarily or long-term.”

“Trump is dreaming if he thinks any of us will go to Egypt or Jordan…” Tens of thousands of Palestinians march across the Netzarim axis asserting their right of return to the north of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/6kPFuPyKe3 — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 27, 2025

The Foreign Ministry expressed Cairo’s “continued support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land”.

The Cairo-based Arab League also said that attempts to uproot the Palestinian people from their land, whether through resettlement, annexation, or settlement expansion, “have proven to fail in the past,” according to the Anadolu news agency.

‘Abandon Such Proposals’ – Hamas

Hamas said the Palestinian people “categorically reject any plans to displace or expel them from their land.”

“We call on the US administration to abandon such proposals that align with Israeli schemes and conflict with the rights and free will of our people,” the movement said in a statement on Sunday.

“Instead, we urge it to support the Palestinian people’s right to freedom, the establishment of their independent state with Al-Quds as its capital, and to pressure the criminal occupation to expedite the reconstruction of what it destroyed during its brutal war on Gaza, restoring life to normal in the Strip,” it added.

The movement called on Arab and Islamic nations, “particularly our brothers in Egypt and Jordan, to reaffirm their steadfast positions rejecting displacement and forced relocation.”

“We urge them to provide all forms of support to our people, strengthening their firmness and steadfastness on their land, and to take all necessary measures to remove the effects of the fascist aggression that Gaza has endured,” said the movement.

Trump’s statements follow a ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on January 19.

Staggering Death Toll

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 111,091 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

(PC, Anadolu)