‘Heroic Martyr, Never Retreating’ – Axis of Resistance Honors Yahya Sinwar

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas announced the martyrdom of the “Mujahid Leader and Great National Symbol” Yahya Al-Sinwar, also known as “Abu Ibrahim.”

Various resistance movements have paid tribute to Sinwar following the official announcement of his death in Gaza this week.

‘One of the Noblest and Greatest’ – Hamas

Hamas described Sinwar as “one of the noblest and bravest men, a man who dedicated his life for Palestine and gave his soul for the sake of Allah on the path to its liberation. He was true to Allah, and Allah was true to him, choosing him as a martyr alongside his fellow martyrs.”

“We mourn the great national leader, the Mujahid Martyr Brother Yahya Al-Sinwar (Abu Ibrahim), Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Commander of Al-Aqsa Flood Battle.”

Hamas said he “rose as a heroic martyr, advancing and never retreating, wielding his weapon, engaging and confronting the occupation army at the frontlines. He moved between all combat positions, steadfast and stationed on the honored land of Gaza, defending the land of Palestine and its holy sites, inspiring the spirit of endurance, patience, steadfastness, and resistance.”

The movement pointed out that he lived as “a mujahid”, one who struggles in the path of Islam, “until he attained the highest rank and the noblest medal, ascending as a witness and a martyr, content with the jihad and sacrifice he offered.”

Sinwar “followed in the footsteps of great martyred leaders, including the founding martyr Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Dr. Abdelaziz Al-Rantisi, Al-Maqadmeh, Abu Shanab, Jamal Mansour, Jamal Saleem, the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh, and his deputy Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, along with the caravan of martyrs from all our leaders and people.”

‘We Remain Faithful’

“We affirm that these sacrifices will continue to illuminate our path and drive us to more resilience and steadfastness. Hamas remains committed to the promise of its founding leaders and martyrs until the aspirations of our people are fully realized: the complete liberation and return, and the establishment of the Palestinian state on the entire national soil with Al-Quds as its capital, by Allah’s will. This will become a curse upon the invading occupiers who are strangers to this land.”

Palestinians in Gaza held an absentee funeral prayer in honor of the late leader Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas’s political bureau, who was killed during a direct clash with Israeli occupation forces in Rafah. pic.twitter.com/TLmMLdEIxG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 18, 2024

The movement said that Sinwar’s martyrdom along with all the leaders “and icons of the movement who preceded him on the path of honor, martyrdom, and the project of liberation and return, will only strengthen Hamas and our resistance, making us more determined and steadfast in following their path, honoring their blood and sacrifices.”

“To those lamenting the captured occupiers held by the resistance, we say: they will not return except with the cessation of aggression on Gaza, its withdrawal, and the release of our heroic prisoners from the occupation’s jails. We continue in the path of Hamas, and the spirit of Al-Aqsa Flood will remain a living flame in the hearts of our people. We remain faithful to your pledge, Abu Ibrahim, and your banner will never fall but will remain high and proudly raised.”

‘Stood Steadfast’ – Hezbollah

The Hezbollah movement extended its “deepest condolences to the struggling and oppressed Palestinian people, to our brothers in the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas, to our Arab and Islamic nation, and to every fighter, resistor, and free person in this world,” on the martyrdom of the leader of the Al-Aqsa Flood, Yahya Sinwar.

Hezbollah said Sinwar, who took up the responsibility and leadership torch from the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh, “stood steadfast against the American project and the zionist occupation, offering his blood in that cause until he achieved martyrdom and attained the highest ranks of honor and human perfection.”

“ We, in the leadership of Hezbollah, who are facing the consequences of the criminal zionist aggression alongside our resilient and resisting Lebanese people, reaffirm our solidarity with the Palestinian people. We have full confidence in the divine promise and the victory destined for His faithful servants.”

‘Great Leader’ – Ansarallah Supreme Political Council

“The martyrdom of this great leader and his pure, blessed blood will be the fuel that burns the zionists and will further strengthen the resolve and determination of the fighters in Palestine.”

The Council added: “We reaffirm Yemen’s firm and principled stance in standing by the oppressed Palestinian people and continuing to support them.”

‘Destined for Victory’ – Ansarallah spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam

Abdul Salam extended condolences and “great blessings” to Hamas and the Palestinian people “on the great leader Yahya Sinwar receiving the medal of martyrdom, facing and not turning his back, fighting for the highest and most just cause.”

“May Allah have mercy on Abu Ibrahim, who wrote heroic epics in confronting the criminal Israeli entity. We are certain that Gaza and the Palestinian cause are destined for victory, no matter how great the sacrifices.”

Yahya Sinwar is PRESENT at today's million-man march in Yemen pic.twitter.com/GpomiG2CSi — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) October 18, 2024

‘Unstoppable Crimes’ – Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian President

Pezeshkian reportedly said the news of the assassination “and martyrdom” of Sinwar “was painful for the world’s freedom seekers, especially the heroic people of Palestine and a clear sign of the unstoppable crimes of the child-killing Zionist occupier regime.”

‘Selfless Struggle’ – Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister

“Yahya Sinwar did not fear death but sought martyrdom in Gaza. He bravely fought to the very end on the battlefield. His fate – beautifully pictured in his last image – is not a deterrent but a source of inspiration for resistance fighters across the region, Palestinian and non-Palestinian,” Araghchi said on X.

Yahya Sinwar did not fear death but sought martyrdom in Gaza. He bravely fought to the very end on the battlefield. His fate – beautifully pictured in his last image – is not a deterrent but a source of inspiration for resistance fighters across the region, Palestinian and… pic.twitter.com/neKbQ3z6kU — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) October 18, 2024

“We, and countless others around the world, salute his selfless struggle for liberation of the Palestinian people. Martyrs live forever, and the cause for liberation of Palestine from occupation is more alive than ever.”

‘Symbol of Resistance’ – PIJ

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad said Sinwar “spent his life fighting on the front lines and was a symbol of our people’s resistance, inside and outside prisons, and in the battlefields and confrontations.”

“Al-Quds and its blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and all of Palestine, resided in his heart and mind and were the focus of his jihad, and for them he launched the glorious Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood. It is a great honor for the martyr Sinwar to ascend, advancing and not retreating, alongside his fellow fighters, shoulder to shoulder in direct engagement with the enemy, confident in Allah’s victory, so he fulfilled the promise to continue until martyrdom or victory.”

Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, announced on Friday that Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/QgVue7yW9n — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 18, 2024

“We are fully confident that the martyrdom of the leader Sinwar will increase the strength, steadfastness and determination of the resistance in Palestine and the region, and will only increase our people’s determination to adhere to their goals in confronting the aggression until victory is achieved and the aggression is defeated, just as the martyrdom of Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Dr. Fathi Shaqaqi, Abdul Aziz Al-Rantisi and Ismail Haniyeh.

“The enemy will quickly discover that assassinating leaders will only bring him more defeats,” the PIJ stated.

The movement said it was confident “that our brothers in the Hamas movement and the Izz El Din al-Qassam Brigades will continue the path of jihad and resistance, and this will only increase their strength, determination and adherence to achieving the goals of the glorious Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood.”

‘New Phase of Victory’ – PFLP

“The initiator of the Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa opens with his martyrdom the gate to a new phase of victory,” the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said.

“We in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command are absolutely confident that the Hamas movement will grow stronger, more resilient and more capable of continuing the march of the martyred leaders, and that our steadfast, great people, despite the harshness of the battle, will remain the incubator of the struggle for their resistance,” the movement said.

A senior Hamas official has confirmed that its leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in combat with Israeli forces in Gaza, adding that he died defending Palestine until the last moments of his life. pic.twitter.com/5ZT4WNPSSz — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 18, 2024

“They will foil all the illusions of the enemy who deludedly believes that the Nazi war of extermination that they are waging against our Palestinian people and against the Lebanese people and their resistance and the policy of assassinating leaders may achieve their alleged goals of eliminating the resistance and drawing a new map for a humiliated Middle East.”

‘Life Filled With Resistance’ – Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said Sinwar “ascended, advancing without retreat, after a life filled with jihad and resistance, humiliating the zionist entity, its settlers, leaders, and cowardly collaborators,” adding that he was “always at the front lines of confrontation and engagement with the enemy and its soldiers.”

The movement affirmed that:

The policy of assassinations “targeting our leaders and fighters in Palestine and everywhere will not succeed in breaking the will of our people to attain their national rights to freedom and independence.” “As we extend the highest expressions of pride and honor to our people, to our brothers in arms in the Al-Qassam Brigades, and to the family of the martyr, we draw inspiration from the martyrdom of heroic leaders, which motivates us to continue on the path of struggle and national unity until complete victory and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.” “We call on the masses of our people to unite and stand in solidarity in this critical phase of our people’s journey, by strengthening resilience, resisting the occupation, rejecting all plots aiming to liquidate our cause, and maintaining political and geographical unity between Gaza and the West Bank, including al-Quds as the capital, as one political and sovereign entity.”

‘Never Feared Enemy’ – Iraqi Resistance

Sinwar “never feared the enemy—whether as a fighter, a prisoner, or in direct confrontation—until he went to his Lord, drenched in his blood.

“The greatest gift the enemy and the occupation can give me is to assassinate me” Hamas political bureau chief Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israel on October 17 in Palestine’s Gaza, had previously stated in 2021 that he would welcome an Israeli assassination attempt with open… pic.twitter.com/QDtRV3CI5v — TRT World (@trtworld) October 18, 2024

“He left behind a rich legacy of leadership that will ensure the banner will not fall, nor will the invaders ever find peace or a lasting presence. As for the regimes of disgrace that fail to stand up for the sanctities and dignity of the nation, their fate is well known in the black pages of history.”

‘Living Model” – Mujahideen Movement

The Mujahideen Movement said Sinwar” ascended to the highest heavens as a martyr, engaged and advancing, not retreating, in a direct confrontation and clash with the forces of the cowardly zionist enemy” in Rafah.

The movement added that Sinwar “set a living model with boldness, sacrifice and selflessness after a long jihadist journey (which) he spent resisting the hateful zionist occupation and defending the just rights of his people and defending the sanctities of the nation in Palestine.”

“As we bid farewell to our martyred, valiant leader today, we affirm that the ascension of leaders and the cowardly zionist assassination operations will only increase our determination and insistence on continuing the path of resistance and the path of thorns until the occupation is swept from every inch of our land, and will only increase our adherence to our right to Palestine, all of Palestine, no matter how great the challenges are.”

‘Refused to Compromise’ – DFLP

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) said Sinwar was martyred “watering the land of Palestine with his pure blood, fighting until the last moment, a freedom fighter defending his land, loyal to his people until the very end, and committed to his national dignity.”

“He refused to surrender or compromise, continuously raising the flag of resistance, steadfastness, and resilience, leading the resistance and standing at the forefront of his unwavering people in the face of the criminal and fascist army, always believing that the path of the fighter leads to one of two outcomes: victory or martyrdom.”

We will not surrender, we will win or die… "as a prisoner, a leader and a martyr" — Martyr Yahya Sinwar pic.twitter.com/tgvnWm1gjO — Huma Zehra (@HumaZhr) October 18, 2024

“He was a man of action and deeds, and when he spoke, he spoke truthfully. His greatest pride is that he rightfully earned his place as the leader of the “Flood of the Free,” not only in Palestine but across the entire world.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)