‘Deadly Serious’ – US Officials Say Battle with Ansarallah ‘Most Intense since WWII’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Starting in November, Ansarallah has joined other Arab Resistance groups in targeting Israel amid a bloody Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

The US-led campaign against the Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, “has turned into the most intense running sea battle the Navy has faced since World War II”, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing “leaders and experts.”

Shipping volume has significantly dropped in the crucial Red Sea corridor “that leads to the Suez Canal and into the Mediterranean,” due to “near-daily attacks” carried out by the Ansarallah since November.

The other groups include Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and, as of late, the Islamic Resistance in Bahrain.

The Ansarallah’s position was directly linked to Israel’s policy of starving Palestinians in Gaza. But instead of demanding an end to the Israeli siege on Gaza, the US began attacking Ansarallah positions in Yemen, killing and wounding many.

Earlier this month, the group announced that it launched its “fourth stage of escalation” against Israel until the Israeli war ends and the Gaza siege is lifted.

‘Deadly Serious’

“I don’t think people really understand just kind of how deadly serious it is what we’re doing and how under threat the ships continue to be,” the AP quoted Cmdr. Eric Blomberg, with the USS Laboon, as saying.

“We only have to get it wrong once,” he said. “The Houthis (Ansarallah – PC) just have to get one through.”

US sailors “sometimes have seconds to confirm a launch by the Houthis, confer with other ships and open fire on an incoming missile barrage that can move near or beyond the speed of sound,” the report stated.

Another US official Captain David Wroe, told AP that “it is every single day, every single watch, and some of our ships have been out here for seven-plus months doing that”.

AP noted that “the (US) Navy saw periods of combat (in) the 1980s in the Persian Gulf, but that largely involved ships hitting mines. The Houthi assaults involve direct attacks on commercial vessels and warships.”

Bryan Clark, a former Navy submariner and a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, had no doubts.

“This is the most sustained combat that the U.S. Navy has seen since World War II — easily, no question,” he told AP.

“We’re sort of on the verge of the Houthis being able to mount the kinds of attacks that the US can’t stop every time, and then we will start to see substantial damage. If you let it fester, the Houthis are going to get to be a much more capable, competent, experienced force,” he reportedly added.

USS Eisenhower

On May 31, the Ansarallah announced that they targeted the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the Red Sea in retaliation for US-UK airstrikes on Yemen, which had resulted in numerous casualties the previous day.

“In response to these crimes … the missile force and the naval force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a joint military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea,” the movement’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said.

“The operation was carried out with a number of winged and ballistic missiles, and the hit was accurate and direct,” he added.

The USS Eisenhower had been deployed to the region on October 13, six days after the military operation carried out by the Palestinian Resistance in southern Israel and the subsequent war on Gaza.

After a brief withdrawal from the Red Sea in April, the aircraft carrier reportedly returned earlier this month to intercept Yemen’s pro-Palestine operations targeting Israeli-linked vessels and ships headed to Israeli ports.

(The Palestine Chronicle)