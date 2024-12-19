Israel Strikes Yemen – ‘Palestine 2’ Hits Tel Aviv Strategic Targets

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, launched an operation targeting two strategic military sites in the Tel Aviv region with Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missiles, Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Thursday.

The operation coincided with Israeli airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in the Yemeni cities of Sanaa and Hodeidah, including power stations.

General Saree emphasized that the strike was part of Yemen’s legitimate response to ongoing Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He vowed that the Yemeni Armed Forces would persist in operations until the siege on Gaza is lifted and Israeli hostilities cease.

ABU OBEIDA: We bless the missile attack carried out by Ansar Allah towards the heart of the Zionist entity and we commend their steadfast support for Gaza. We call on the sincere brothers, the Ansar Allah, to escalate their attacks until the occupation submits and stops the war…

“The Israeli aggression will not deter Yemen or its people from fulfilling their religious and moral duty to respond to massacres in Gaza and blatant attacks on our sovereignty,” Saree stated.

He added that Yemen would continue to deploy all appropriate weaponry against hostile targets.

A senior Yemeni source told the Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen that the recent operation had a “devastating impact” on Israel, warning that further escalation would follow if the aggression persists.

The source called on Israel to seek a swift resolution, stressing that US involvement in the region implicates it in the attacks on Yemen.

Israeli Strikes on Yemen

Early Thursday, Israeli airstrikes targeted key locations in Yemen, including Hodeidah port and Sanaa’s Dahban power station, killing at least nine civilians and injuring several others, according to Yemeni media.

Fires also reportedly erupted at multiple facilities, causing widespread power outages.

BREAKING: Israel is bombing Yemen's capital of Sanaa. Israel is now literally waging attacks on 4 different countries at once: Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine. Yet Western media will still somehow frame Israel as the victim.

pic.twitter.com/zoU1Llv8Av — sarah (@sahouraxo) December 19, 2024

According to local reports, six strikes hit the Ras Issa oil facility in Hodeidah, while three targeted a power station in southern Sanaa.

Despite these attacks, Yemeni officials reiterated their resolve to continue supporting Gaza and retaliating against Israeli aggression.

Tel Aviv Under Fire

In response, air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv after Yemeni ballistic missiles struck central Israel.

Israeli media reported material damage in Ramat Gan and widespread panic as settlers fled to shelters.

The moment a rocket fell on the Tel Aviv area and its surroundings.

Despite initial claims by Israeli media and the army that the damage had been caused by Israeli interceptor missiles, local authorities, including the mayor of Ramat Gan, later confirmed that the Yemeni missile directly hit a building.

Israeli outlets later acknowledged that the Yemeni hypersonic missile penetrated their air defense systems, describing the attack as unprecedented.

Explosions were also reported in Jerusalem.

