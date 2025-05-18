Palestinian Killed near Nablus, Mass Detentions amid West Bank Crackdown

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian and detained dozens in a sweeping campaign across the West Bank following last week’s Salfit operation.

Israeli occupation forces have intensified their military operations across several areas of the occupied West Bank, resulting in the killing of a Palestinian man and the injury of several others, alongside widespread raids, arrests, and settler violence.

According to the Israeli army, its forces opened fire on three Palestinians near the town of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, claiming they were throwing stones at illegal Israeli Jewish settler vehicles using a nearby road.

A young Palestinian, identified as Nidal al-Shaghnoubi, was killed, while two others were wounded in the incident.

This is HORRIFIC. An Israeli settler attacked a 2-year-old Palestinian girl, Sara Ameer Da'na, kicking her in the head while she was with her mother. She was rushed to the hospital. This is Israeli settler terrorism in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/0IeDweliUn — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) May 17, 2025

In the southern West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that a Palestinian civilian was shot and injured by Israeli soldiers at the Dhahiriya military checkpoint, south of Hebron. His condition remains unknown.

Social media platforms circulated videos and photos showing Israeli occupation forces storming the village of Tarama, south of Dura in the Hebron area.

Eyewitnesses cited by Al-Jazeera said dozens of young men were detained in overnight raids, as Israeli soldiers carried out widespread arrests and home invasions.

Elsewhere, Israeli troops entered the town of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, in another nighttime raid. The scale of detentions or damage from that operation is not yet clear.

Meanwhile, in the northern West Bank, armed resistance activity was reported during an Israeli military raid on the town of Deir Abu Daif, east of Jenin.

According to Palestinian sources, resistance fighters detonated a large explosive device targeting Israeli forces during the incursion.

That highway takes you, within 20 minutes, to the West Bank Settlement of Ariel. But West Bank Palestinians in the neighbouring town of Salfit can’t use that highway to go have a coffee at Sí Cafe, specifically because they are Palestinians. There. I found the apartheid for you https://t.co/18kArUikgr pic.twitter.com/6hUq1CaPLS — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) May 17, 2025

Tensions also remain high in the Salfit Governorate following last week’s shooting operation that killed one illegal Israeli Jewish settler and injured another.

In response, Israeli forces launched a sustained campaign of collective punishment across several towns west of Salfit, particularly Burqin and Kafr ad-Dik.

In Burqin, where Israeli troops have maintained a presence for five consecutive days, residents reported heavy gunfire, curfews, and the widespread targeting of civilian homes. Al-Jazeera sources confirmed that several Palestinians were detained during the raids and subjected to field interrogations.

Simultaneously, reports have emerged of settler attacks. In the Barkan Industrial Zone near Salfit, at least 17 vehicles belonging to Palestinian workers were reportedly torched by settlers on the night of May 15.

Other vehicles were also burned in Burqin. Photos from the scene show charred remains of cars, with local residents inspecting the damage.

The Israeli army claimed that its ongoing operations in the area led to the killing of a Palestinian man they suspect was involved in the Salfit shooting, though no independent confirmation has been provided. Several other Palestinians were detained, with at least four taken from the town of Barshouqin during the night.

Israeli occupation forces have imposed a tight military cordon around the towns of Burqin, Kafr ad-Dik, and Salfit itself. Entrances to the towns remain blocked, and soldiers continue to carry out searches and interrogations of residents. Movement is heavily restricted, and a curfew remains in place.

(PC, AJA)