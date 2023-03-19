Palestinian Man Thwarts Settler Attack on Jerusalem Church (VIDEO)

A Palestinian man thwarted an attempted attack by two Jewish settlers on a Christian church in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, the official news agency WAFA reported

Two settlers entered the Church of Gethsemane and attempted to damage items inside, according to a report by WAFA. A Palestinian man at the scene managed to stop them.

Two #Israeli settlers attempt to attack the tomb of lady Maryam Al-Batoul, while the #Palestinian citizen Hamza Ajaj confronted them from the vicinity of the Gethsemane Church in occupied #Jerusalem. 💔#IsraeliTerrorism#16thOctoberGroup pic.twitter.com/as4PuCKs2w — Ahlam khlafallah (@AhlamAmk17) March 19, 2023

The attempted attack came after two Jewish settlers defaced a Christian cemetery in East Jerusalem on New Year’s Day. The attackers toppled tombstones and smashed crosses located at the Protestant cemetery.

Palestinians in Jerusalem experience frequent violence from Jewish settlers and Israeli forces and both Christian and Muslim holy places come under attack.

(PC, The New Arab)