Palestinian Man Thwarts Settler Attack on Jerusalem Church (VIDEO)

Two Jewish settlers tried to damage items inside the Gethsemane Church in Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian man thwarted an attempted attack by two Jewish settlers on a Christian church in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, the official news agency WAFA reported

Two settlers entered the Church of Gethsemane and attempted to damage items inside, according to a report by WAFA. A Palestinian man at the scene managed to stop them.

The attempted attack came after two Jewish settlers defaced a Christian cemetery in East Jerusalem on New Year’s Day. The attackers toppled tombstones and smashed crosses located at the Protestant cemetery.

Palestinians in Jerusalem experience frequent violence from Jewish settlers and Israeli forces and both Christian and Muslim holy places come under attack.

(PC, The New Arab)

