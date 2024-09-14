Palestinian Paramedic Dies in Israeli Prison – Health Ministry Calls for Probe

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Annaba, along with several colleagues, was arrested in December while performing his duties as a medic at the Nasser Medical Complex, according to the ministry.

A Palestinian paramedic has died in Israeli custody following his arrest at a medical facility in Khan Yunis last December, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Saturday.

The ministry confirmed that medic Hamdan Abu Annaba passed away while detained by Israeli authorities, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Abu Annaba, along with several colleagues, was arrested in December while performing his duties as a medic at the Nasser Medical Complex, according to the ministry.

The Health Ministry has called on international and human rights organizations to investigate the fate of dozens of healthcare workers who were detained while carrying out their humanitarian duties at hospitals.

“After confirming the announcement of the martyrdom of paramedic Hamdan Abu Annaba, inside the occupation’s prisons, who was arrested along with his colleagues while on duty at the Nasser Medical Complex on 02/12/2023,” the ministry said in a statement.

“According to the information received, (Abu Annaba) has been martyred since the date of his arrest.” the ministry noted.

“The Ministry of Health calls on all international and human rights institutions to urgently reveal the fate of dozens of health workers who were kidnapped from hospitals while performing their humanitarian duties,” the statement added.

Since the war on Gaza began in October, over 885 medical personnel have been killed, and 310 others have been detained, the government media office reported on September 10.

Previous Cases

In June, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that a senior doctor from Gaza had died last November under interrogation by the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, six days after his detention.

Dr. Iyad Rantisi, 53, was the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

“He was arrested November 11 and was declared dead six days later at Shikma Prison, the site of a Shin Bet interrogation facility,” the report said, adding that, “according to the Shin Bet, he was interrogated on suspicion of involvement in holding Israeli hostages in Gaza.”

The cause of death is unclear but Israel has been repeatedly accused of “systematic torture” against Palestinian prisoners detained from Gaza during the ongoing genocidal war.

Dr. Rantisi’s death reportedly prompted an investigation by the Israeli Ministry of Justice. According to Haaretz, “its findings are under review”.

Dr. Rantisi was not the first Gazan physician to be killed in Israeli custody since October 7.

On April 19, Dr. Adnan al-Barsh, 53, the director of the orthopedic department at the Al-Shifa Hospital, was killed “as a result of torture” at the Israeli Ofer prison, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

Al-Barsh had been detained, along with other doctors, by the Israeli army last December as he was treating patients.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,182 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)