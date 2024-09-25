Procedure Suspended – Israel Sends 88 Unidentifiable Bodies of Palestinians to Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have announced the suspension of procedures to receive the bodies of 88 Palestinians from the besieged enclave who were killed by Israeli forces until all information about them is complete.

In a statement on Wednesday, the hospitals said that without any data or information indicating the identities or places where the bodies were recovered, the procedures for receiving them have been suspended, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. That is, until all data and information about these bodies are completed, so their families can identify them.

The statement called on the Red Cross to carry out its duties according to the internationally applicable protocol regarding receiving and delivering the bodies, providing data and details for each body.

“We urge the Red Cross to fulfill its international responsibilities in handling bodies, ensuring that details such as names, ages, and recovery locations are provided to respect the dignity and rights of the deceased and their families,” Gaza’s Health Ministry said, according to the Quds News Network (QNN).



The hospitals also stressed the necessity of receiving the bodies according to humanitarian and international standards and in a manner that preserves the right to dignity of these bodies.

Last month, the Prisoners’ Institutions and the National Campaign to Recover the Bodies of Martyrs said that Israeli occupation authorities continue to hold 552 bodies, including 256 in the so-called cemeteries of numbers, along with hundreds from the Gaza Strip.

Over 41,000 Killed

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Tel Aviv is currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians since it began waging a devastating war on Gaza last October.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,495 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 96,006 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Women and Children

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, WAFA)