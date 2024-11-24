Jordan’s General Security announced the killing of one person who allegedly opened fire on security personnel in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in the capital, Amman.

Al-Jazeera correspondent reported that Jordanian security closed all roads leading to the Israeli embassy west of the capital Amman, after shooting in its vicinity.

The correspondent said that drones flew in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy west of the capital Amman.

🔴 مصادر صحفية: سماع إطلاق نار في محيط سفارة الاحتلال في العاصمة عمان مع تواجد أمني مكثف#الاردن_الان pic.twitter.com/AdRaJZ6v6R — ساحات – عاجل 🇵🇸 (@Sa7atPlBreaking) November 24, 2024

A Jordanian security source said that the security incident ended in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy, and the entrances leading to the embassy were controlled.

Reuters quoted witnesses as saying that Jordanian police imposed a security cordon around the Israeli embassy after hearing gunshots.

Two witnesses said police and ambulances rushed to the Rabieh neighborhood, where the embassy is located, after hearing sporadic gunfire.

A security source said police had appealed to residents to stay at home while security personnel searched for the shooters.

The area near the heavily guarded embassy is a well-known area where protests against Israel are usually held.

(AJA, PC)