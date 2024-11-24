Attack near Israeli Embassy in Amman, One Killed – VIDEO

November 24, 2024 News
Jordanian police cars and ambulances surround the Israeli embassy in Amman. (Photo: Video grab)

Jordan’s General Security announced the killing of one person who allegedly opened fire on security personnel in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in the capital, Amman.

Al-Jazeera correspondent reported that Jordanian security closed all roads leading to the Israeli embassy west of the capital Amman, after shooting in its vicinity.

The correspondent said that drones flew in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy west of the capital Amman.

A Jordanian security source said that the security incident ended in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy, and the entrances leading to the embassy were controlled.

Reuters quoted witnesses as saying that Jordanian police imposed a security cordon around the Israeli embassy after hearing gunshots.

Two witnesses said police and ambulances rushed to the Rabieh neighborhood, where the embassy is located, after hearing sporadic gunfire.

Reviewing ‘War’ – Arab Leaders Betray Gaza, according to Bob Woodward

A security source said police had appealed to residents to stay at home while security personnel searched for the shooters.

The area near the heavily guarded embassy is a well-known area where protests against Israel are usually held.

(AJA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*