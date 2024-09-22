Ramat Ravid, Rafael Bombarded – What were Hezbollah’s Main Targets?

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah announced on Sunday morning that it had launched dozens of rockets at a military base and an Israeli military-industrial complex in northern Haifa, marking an initial response to recent Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

But what were the main targets of Hezbollah’s attacks?

Ramat David Airbase

One of the main targets of Hezbollah’s operation was the Ramat David Air Base, southeast of Haifa, in northern Israel-

The Israeli military said that out of the 15 rockets fired at the Ramat David Airbase, only eight were intercepted by air defenses. Additional salvos targeted areas near Haifa and the occupied Galilee region, with reports of at least 100 rockets impacting the area.

According to the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen, as the situation escalated, the Israeli Military Censor imposed restrictions on publishing information regarding the ongoing attack on the Ramat David Airbase.

A few months ago, Hezbollah military media published detailed scenes from the base in a video filmed by the group’s drones, known as Hudhud (The Hoopoe).

The target of Hezbollah's operation tonight using dozens of newly unveiled Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles was the "Ramat David" Air Base southeast of Haifa. The base, which is the main air base in northern Israel, was visited by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant just last week… pic.twitter.com/aua7MVBrWh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 22, 2024

In that video, the group revealed the identity of the base’s head, Asaf Eishd. Moreover, the video described in detail the layout of the base and showed both daytime and nighttime surveillance of it, revealing the deep knowledge that the Lebanese resistance has about its target bank.

On September 18, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the base and announced that Israel was “on the verge of a new phase in the war.”

“The center of gravity is moving north. We are diverting forces, resources, and energy toward the north,” Gallant said in his address to the Israeli Air Force personnel.

This coincided with remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi about moving the main war front to the north.

Rafael Complex

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that it also targeted Israeli military-industrial complexes, including Rafael Company.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the military industry complexes of the Rafael Company, which specializes in electronic means and equipment, located in the Zevulun area north of Haifa, with dozens of Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Katyusha rockets,” the group said in a statement.

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries is one of Israel’s three largest defense companies, with 10,000 employees and numerous subcontractors and service providers.

It produces systems for armored vehicles, Iron Dome David’s Sling missile systems, and various kinds of cruise and guided missiles.

More Targets

The Israeli military reported that Hezbollah launched around 115 projectiles towards northern Israel within a few hours.

Fires broke out in several areas due to the attacks, and Israeli firefighting teams were deployed to contain them.

Israeli media sources confirmed that approximately 120 rockets were fired from Lebanon overnight, with a particular focus on security and economic sites in the Haifa area and the Krayot region, marking the first significant attack on these areas since the 2006 conflict.

Four people were injured by shrapnel from the rocket attacks, according to Magen David Adom, with injuries reported in the cities of Krayot and the southern Golan Heights, according to Israeli media cited by Al-Jazeera.

🚨Explosions and sirens due to Hezbollah missiles in northern Israel pic.twitter.com/9cTqIDx5Xl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 22, 2024

In Afula, the Emek Medical Center reportedly treated eight wounded people. Israeli authorities reported significant damage, including to homes and vehicles, in Kiryat Bialik near Haifa.

Around half a million Israelis took refuge in shelters, and the Israeli Ministry of Health instructed hospitals in northern Israel to operate only from secure locations.

The Rambam Hospital in Haifa reportedly relocated its operations to a secure area. Schools in several northern towns, including Haifa, Acre, Tiberias, Nahariya, and Safed, were closed as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force conducted raids on multiple sites in southern Lebanon, including the areas of Majdal Zun, Aitaroun, Taybeh, Zebqin, Khiam, and Zrarieh.

(The Palestine Chronicle)