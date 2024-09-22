With Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 – Hezbollah Strikes Deep Inside Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah targeted the Ramat David military base and airport with dozens of rockets, in addition to targets in Afula and Nazareth.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah announced in a statement on Sunday night that it targeted the Ramat David military base and airport with dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles.

The attack, according to the group was a response to the repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions, which led to the death of many civilian.

The Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen news network said that informed sources told it that the missiles used were of the Khyber M220 type with a range of 80km and the M302 with a range of up to 105km.

The sources added that “the rockets fired are from one of Imad’s (underground – PC) facilities, which are in the dozens and are not affected by all enemy raids.”

Israeli media reported that more than 100 heavy rockets fired from Lebanon landed in the Upper Galilee and southern Haifa.

The main target, however was the Ramat David air base.

Hezbollah publishes the information card for the target of their latest operation.

The Ramat David Airbase, or the Ezer Weizman base or Wing 1, is the main base the Israeli occupation forces use for aerial operations in the northern direction, toward #Lebanon and #Syria. It is… pic.twitter.com/tTr2m4NLZJ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 22, 2024

Ramat David is one of the most important bases of the Israeli Air Force in occupied Palestine, and is considered the largest in the northern regions.

A few months ago, Hezbollah military media published detailed scenes from the base in a video filmed by the group’s drones, known as Hudhud.

It was also reported that there were power cuts in the Afula area deep inside occupied Israel, and that fires broke out in the Nazareth area.

Scenes of Israeli settlers fleeing to shelters following rocket barrages fired from Lebanon circulated widely on social media.

تغطية صحفية: اندلاع حرائق في "كفار باروخ" بفعل صواريخ أطلقت من جنوب لبنان pic.twitter.com/yA7KvCOgky — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 21, 2024

Israeli media claimed that air defense systems intercepted eight missiles. It also reported that nearly 300,000 Israelis entered fortified shelters overnight.

Al-Mayadeen, citing Israeli media said that military censorship imposed ban on publishing details about Hezbollah’s rocket attack on the north.

This is a developing a story ..

(The Palestine Chronicle)