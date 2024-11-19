‘Remarkable’ Capabilities- Ansarallah Announces New Operation in Red Sea

Strikes on Israeli assets, including missile and drone operations, will persist until the aggression against Gaza ceases, the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and hostilities in Lebanon end.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Tuesday that its naval units launched a coordinated missile attack on the Anadolu S cargo in the Red Sea, achieving a direct hit.

According to a statement released by the group, the ship ignored warnings from Yemeni naval forces and violated a restriction on accessing ports linked to occupied Palestine, prompting the operation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterated its commitment to enforcing a naval blockade against the Israeli occupation, stating that it will target any vessels associated with or bound for occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement emphasized that strikes on Israeli assets, including missile and drone operations, would persist until the aggression against Gaza ceases, the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and hostilities in Lebanon end.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, Ansarallah’s military spokesperson, confirmed on Sunday the success of a precise military operation targeting strategic and military sites in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon (Askalan) within southern Israel.

Conducted as part of the fifth phase of their escalation, the operation utilized drones and achieved its objectives, according to Saree.

The spokesperson stressed that these operations are in solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance and will continue until the Israeli occupation ends its actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Advanced Capabilities

The Pentagon has acknowledged the increasing sophistication of Ansarallah’s weaponry, describing their missile and drone technology as “remarkable.”

Bill LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, expressed concern during a defense summit hosted by the Israeli newspaper Axios, highlighting the Yemeni group’s rapid advancements.

For over a year, the Ansarallah movement has employed drones and missiles to disrupt shipping routes near Yemen as part of their blockade against the Israeli occupation, citing the ongoing aggression in Gaza and Lebanon as justification.

“I’ve been around missiles my whole career,” LaPlante remarked, “and what Ansarallah has achieved in the past six months is astonishing.”

In a separate incident, two US Navy destroyers were targeted while traversing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical waterway connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

According to the US Central Command, multiple threats were intercepted during the attack, including eight drones, five anti-ship ballistic missiles, and four cruise missiles. The interception successfully prevented damage or injuries to the warships.

