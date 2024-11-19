Netanyahu Seeks Shin Bet Intervention to Delay Testimony – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Shin Bet has reportedly refused to issue an immediate opinion supporting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s argument.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has requested the Shin Bet security service to issue a security-related opinion to postpone his court testimony, scheduled to begin on December 2, the Isreali newspaper Haaretz reported.

The request is based on claims that public knowledge of his appearance poses a security risk.

“The Prime Minister’s Office asked the agency to say that for security reasons, Netanyahu couldn’t spend long periods of time in locations where his presence will be public knowledge well ahead of time,” the report said.

However, the Shin Bet has reportedly refused to issue an immediate opinion supporting this argument.

“Instead, it began an extensive review of the question of whether the testimony can take place as planned while maintaining the necessary security for the prime minister,” Haaretz noted.

Israeli Court Denies Netanyahu's Request to Delay Corruption Case – Trial Will Start Dec 2 (KAN) pic.twitter.com/KRBUaFGLJE — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) November 13, 2024

This refusal has reportedly led to growing tensions between Netanyahu and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar.

Haaretz cited senior defense officials as saying that they think “the pressure being exerted for Bar’s immediate dismissal stems from his refusal to provide the opinion sought by Netanyahu and his decision to instead seriously investigate the testimony’s feasibility.”

According to Haaretz, “the Walla internet news site reported that Netanyahu is indeed considering firing Bar, and is also considering whether to treat the fact that flares were thrown at his private home in Caesarea Saturday night as a security failure that would justify the dismissal.”

On October 19, a drone launched from Lebanon struck the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Saturday, triggering a powerful explosion.

According to Haaretz, Shin Bet officials have visited the Jerusalem District Court to evaluate possible solutions to secure the prime minister during his testimony.

If the agency concludes that his safety cannot be ensured, it is expected to officially recommend delaying the testimony.

Netanyahu’s legal team has faced setbacks after the court rejected their initial request to defer his testimony. A formal Shin Bet opinion supporting the claim of security risks would bolster efforts to postpone it further.

On November 13, the Jerusalem Court rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a 10-week delay to the start of his testimony in his corruption trial.

The Jerusalem District Court reportedly said it gave Netanyahu a long period for testimony preparation when it set the date of December 2 back in July.

“We were not convinced that a substantial change in circumstances has occurred which would justify a change to the date we set in our (original) decision,” the court said.

Netanyahu will therefore be expected to appear in just under three weeks.

A senior defense official praised the Shin Bet’s impartiality, stating, “the agency is a genuine gatekeeper. It won’t issue a security opinion unless it is absolutely necessary.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)