Report: Israeli Army Prepares Bank of Targets in Gaza

The Israeli army has revealed a plan including simultaneous attacks on hundreds of targets in Gaza based on a prepared bank of targets, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported on Friday.

According to the London-based newspaper, this was revealed after a series of Israeli strikes had been carried out in various areas of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Reporting Israeli Public Broadcaster Makan 33, Al-Quds Al-Arabi confirmed that the Israeli military plan would be activated in the event of a confrontation with Hamas on the coastal enclave.

The Israeli army wrote on Twitter that the strikes came in response to a rocket launched from Gaza towards Israel, pointing out that the rocket fell in an empty area, causing no casualties.

Hamas Spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanou wrote on Twitter:

“Gaza is being attacked by Israeli jets during Suhoor time on the fourth night of the holy month of Ramadan. Gaza, like all the Palestinian cities, will remain resilient against the Israeli occupation.”

According to Makan 33, an Israeli operation officer from the Southern Command stated: “There are hundreds of targets that have been recorded, and they will be attacked simultaneously.”

The officer also noted another group of targets to be attacked if a possible confrontation with Hamas occurs.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)