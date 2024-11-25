Resistance Ambush in Beit Lahia – Qassam Fighters Kill, Wound Ten Israeli Soldiers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since October 5, the Israeli military has been conducting a large-scale offensive in northern Gaza, resulting in over 2,300 Palestinian deaths.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announced on Monday that they had ambushed an Israeli force in Beit Lahia amidst intense battles in the area.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Israeli military is intensifying its operations, including plans to flatten the Jabaliya refugee camp and displace Palestinians from northern Gaza.

In a statement communicated via their Telegram channel, the Qassam Brigades said their fighters had engaged an Israeli unit of ten soldiers near the Taiba Mosque in central Beit Lahia, using machine guns and hand grenades, resulting in casualties.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting a house in which an Israeli force was fortified near the Saftawi junction west of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/5CiaDb6olk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 23, 2024

They also reported striking an Israeli Merkava tank on the same street with an anti-tank shell known as Al-Yassin 105.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent confirmed ongoing heavy clashes between Palestinian resistance forces and Israeli troops in Beit Lahia.

This ambush follows a series of recent Qassam Brigades operations across northern and southern Gaza, which have inflicted casualties on Israeli forces.

In collaboration with the Al-Quds Brigades, the Qassam Brigades announced a mortar attack on an Israeli command and control site in the Netzarim axis of central Gaza.

Massacres in Gaza

In other developments, Israeli shelling in the Musabah area north of Rafah killed four Palestinians and injured several others.

In central Gaza, artillery fire targeted the new Nuseirat camp, wounding several Palestinians, while drone attacks struck homes in the same area.

In Jabaliya al-Nazla in northern Gaza, five Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes, and two others lost their lives near the gate of the Indonesian Hospital following a separate bombing. Additionally, displaced residents in Beit Lahia suffered injuries due to artillery shelling.

Sami Abu Zuhri said on Sunday that the Palestinian Resistance Movement’s utmost priority is “halting and ending the aggression” on the Gaza Strip.https://t.co/kZtXTWKyxg pic.twitter.com/6Q69WWIX5I — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 25, 2024

Israeli forces also carried out extensive airstrikes and artillery bombardments in Jabalia and Beit Lahia. Eyewitnesses reported that occupation forces demolished homes in Saftawi, west of Jabaliya, and parts of Beit Lahia.

Since October 5, the Israeli military has been conducting a large-scale offensive in northern Gaza, resulting in over 2,300 Palestinian deaths and displacing countless residents toward the southern part of the enclave.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the Israeli military is actively pushing for the evacuation of northern Gaza’s residents while systematically leveling what remains of the Jabaliya camp, rendering it uninhabitable.

Satellite images obtained by the newspaper reveal the scale of destruction caused by ongoing ground operations and airstrikes.

The primary targets of Israeli operations remain the northern Gaza Strip, including Jabaliya and Beit Lahia, where resistance forces continue to confront the advancing troops.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,211 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,567 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)