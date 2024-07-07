Resistance Recruits Thousands – Resistance Roundup – Day 275

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida’s statement comes within the context of continued resistance in Gaza where fierce battles are currently taking place in Shejaiya, Rafah, and elsewhere.

It seemed as if Abu Obeida, the spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, had said the following statement in passing: “All of our 24 brigades, along with the other resistance groups, have fought and broken the enemy in all parts of the Strip.

The reference to the 24 brigades in Abu Obeida’s latest speech on Sunday, however, is worth a pause.

Al-Qassam Brigades has indeed started the war on October 7 with 24 brigades. The fact that the number remains intact after nine months of a brutal Israeli genocide can only mean one thing, the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza remains as strong as before.

So what happened? Abu Obeida gave a few clews in his speech. He said, for example, that thousands of new fighters have been recruited since the start of the war. He said that the Resistance continues to manufacture its weapons, even though no one from the outside came to the rescue.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Military Spokesman for Hamas: Abu Obeida Full Speech with English Subtitles (7/7/24) pic.twitter.com/nTlItgxZRo — Voice of Justice || صوت العدالة (@V4P4L) July 7, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After returning from the front lines, our fighters confirmed targeting a Merkava-4 tank with a Yassin 105 shell on Baghdad Street in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Merkava-4 tank in a guerilla action using a Shuath explosive device near the Abdullah bin Omar Mosque, south of the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Merkava-4 tank and a zionist armored personnel carrier with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the middle of the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded with a barrage of mortar shells the soldiers and vehicles of the zionist enemy infiltrating the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with zionist enemy soldiers using appropriate weapons and anti-tank missiles in the incursion areas west of Rafah city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. “We bombarded enemy soldiers positioned at the Rafah crossing gate and its surroundings with standard mortar shells. “We, in cooperation with the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, bombed enemy gatherings at the Nahal Oz military site with a rocket barrage.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:45 AM on Sunday, 07-07-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Al-Rahib site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, which led to its destruction. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:45 AM on Sunday, 07-07-2024, bombarded the Nimra base (one of the main bases in the northern region) west of Tabariyya with dozens of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:50 AM on Sunday, 07-07-2024, targeted the Baghdadi site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, 07-07-2024, bombarded the headquarters of the Air Monitoring and Air Operations Management Unit at the Meron Base on Mount Meron with dozens of Katyusha rockets, hitting it directly, resulting in the destruction of part of its equipment and the outbreak of fires inside it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, 07-07-2024, targeted it with guided missiles, hitting it directly, causing fires in it, and causing the enemy soldiers to be killed and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 14:45 on Sunday, 07-07-2024, targeted the Bayad-Blida site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 07-07-2024, bombarded the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in the Ayelet barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 07-07-2024, bombed the military sites in Liman with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 07-07-2024, launched an aerial attack with successive swarms of attack drones, targeting the long-range technical and electronic reconnaissance center at the eastern ski observatory in Jabal al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) in the occupied Syrian Golan. The attack hit its domes, espionage, intelligence equipment, and technical systems, resulting in the destruction of the targeted equipment and significant fires.”

