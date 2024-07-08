By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces suddenly penetrated the vicinity of the universities and industrial areas south of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza City and besieged a number of families. The Israeli army said an officer in the 82nd Battalion was seriously wounded during battles with the Palestinian Resistance in the northern Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), the heads of the security services were shocked by the statement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office regarding the exchange deal. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,098 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,705 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, July 8, 1:00 pm (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: A medical source told Al-Jazeera that 436 cancer patients have died as a result of the blockade and the lack of treatment since the start of the war on the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and a number of people were injured in an Israeli shelling targeting Al-Qadisiyah junction in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

UNRWA (Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees Philippe Lazzarini: 50% of our institutions in Gaza were destroyed and more than 500 people were killed while at our headquarters. Some 250,000 people have been displaced from Khan Younis for the sixth or seventh time, and nowhere is safe in Gaza. We are facing the loss of an entire generation in Gaza and children must be returned to a safe learning environment.

EGYPTIAN MEDIA (Citing Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry):

We reject the use of starvation Israel as a weapon against civilians in the Gaza Strip. An immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip are essential. We have provided 70% of the aid that has entered Gaza and will continue to support the Strip.

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY:

Any attack on Lebanon will constitute a ground for increasing tension in the region and threatening security and peace in the region. Defending Lebanon is our fundamental principle and there is no doubt that we will support Lebanon in the face of any Israeli aggression. It Israel bear the consequences of any attack on Lebanon and the international community must shoulder its responsibilities.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

HAARETZ (Citing Retired General Yitzhak Brik:

If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects the deal again, it will be like an atomic bomb dropped on us. This means that we will lose the kidnappers forever and we will be on the brink of regional war. Continued fighting will never contribute to victory, but the defeat of Israel will be even more painful. If the IDF is not able to defeat Hamas, it will certainly not be able to defeat Hezbollah.

Monday, July 8, 09:30 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes are bombing parts of the Al-Jundi Tower in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City.

LIEBERMAN: We did not learn any lesson from October 7 and the Israeli system is stuck on October 6.

Monday, July 8, 08:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Air Force bombed last night a Hezbollah military site in Jabal Tura in southern Lebanon.

Thousands of Palestinians are being forcibly displaced from the eastern areas of Gaza City under heavy Israeli bombardment and gunfire. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/N2k4VCbsEe pic.twitter.com/RTTwaSP8KU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 8, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces suddenly penetrated the vicinity of the universities and industrial areas south of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza City, and besieged a number of families.

KAN (citing two security sources): The heads of the security services were shocked by the statement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office regarding the exchange deal.

CHANNEL 12: The volume of sirens in the areas south of Nahariya, northern Israel, rose to 500%.

Monday, July 8, 07:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said an officer in the 82nd Battalion was seriously wounded during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Monday, July 8, 06:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: sirens sounded early this morning in the settlement of Nahal Oz in the Gaza envelope.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and five others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a residential apartment belonging to the Kashkawa family near the Industrial Junction, south of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes are bombing parts of the Al-Jundi Tower in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City. PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces suddenly penetrated the vicinity of the universities and industrial areas south of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in southern… pic.twitter.com/z7NXGarkAi — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 8, 2024

Monday, July 8, 03:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces launched a night raid that destroyed the aviation building in the center of Gaza City.

WAFA: The Israeli army launched intensive raids tonight on areas east of Gaza City, which led to the deaths of martyrs and the injury of a number of people.

Monday, July 8, 02:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army said it was bombing targets in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft bombed the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Monday, July 8, 01:00 am (Gmt+2)

NASSER HOSPITAL: Children in the nursery may die due to the interruption of the electric generators.

(The Palestine Chronicle)