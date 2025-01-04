Resistance Strikes – PIJ and Al-Aqsa Brigades Destroy Israeli Soldiers’ Hideout in Gaza

By e

The Al-Quds Brigades and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades collaborated to blow up a house in Gaza used by Israeli soldiers, marking a significant escalation in ongoing resistance operations.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades coordinated to blow up a house used by a group of Israeli soldiers in the eastern part of the Jabaliya refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the group’s statement and latest video, the house had been rigged with explosives, including a 155mm Howitzer shell, left over from Israeli military operations, before being detonated upon the arrival of the soldiers.

The explosion was captured and shared on social media platforms affiliated with both resistance groups. The footage showed resistance fighters preparing and planting the explosives inside the house, carefully monitoring the movements of Israeli soldiers, and detonating the device once the soldiers had entered the building.

In a related development, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Friday that it had destroyed four Israeli Merkava tanks using powerful explosive devices. The attack took place in the advance axis east of Jabaliya town, northern Gaza.

Additionally, the brigades targeted a Merkava tank with a Shawaz device east of Safatawi street, west of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

