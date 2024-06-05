Responding to Threats with Fire – Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The drones struck barracks tents used by Israeli occupation forces, killing at least two and injuring another 20, according to Israeli media.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah attacked on Wednesday a recently-established Israeli military site near the border, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several Israeli officers and soldiers, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to Hezbollah’s Military Media Unit, the group’s Unmanned Air Force launched a swarm of suicide drones at the Israeli military site located in Elkosh, north of Hurfesh.

Hezbollah stated that the attack was in retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Lebanese town of al-Naqoura on Tuesday.

Retaliatory Attack

This incident marks the fifth retaliatory attack by Hezbollah in response to assaults on al-Naqoura since May 31 of this year.

Israeli media reported that the attack included the launch of an anti-tank guided missile at the site, followed by at least one suicide drone targeting the location in Hurfesh, just a few hundred meters from Elkosh. The site was previously a football field, recently appropriated by the Israeli military.

A large number of ambulances continue to transport Israeli soldiers who were injured as a result of Hezbollah's drone attack on Hurfesh, near the border. At least two soldiers have been killed and 20 injured, including five in serious condition, according to Israeli media.… pic.twitter.com/WyU7BZuVvh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 5, 2024

Hezbollah has intensified its attacks on newly established Israeli sites after the Israeli command began setting up new positions away from the frontline, following extensive damage and destruction of these sites by Hezbollah.

The most recent operation was announced by Hezbollah amid ongoing visits by top Israeli officials to northern occupied territories, where they issued war threats against Lebanon.

These visits included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Security Minister Yoav Gallant, Chief-of-Staff Herzi Halevi, war cabinet member Benny Gantz, and Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, all of whom issued threats against Lebanon and Hezbollah.

Isreali Threats

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the Israeli army is prepared for “an extremely powerful action” against the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah.

The statement was made during Netanyahu’s visit to the northern settlement of Kiryat Shmona, which witnessed attacks by Hezbollah in recent days.

“We are prepared for an extremely powerful action in the north” against Lebanon, Netanyahu wrote on his X account along with a video message taken during his tour in the north near the borders with Lebanon.

Netanyahu also met with the Israeli army’s Brigade 769 command to discuss the operational situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border areas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the Israeli army is awaiting government approval to escalate the confrontation with Hezbollah into a “major battlefield”, also including a ground operation, while relegating the Gaza Strip to a “secondary battleground.”

The Israeli Army Radio announced that the government authorized the call-up of an additional 50,000 reserve soldiers in preparation for potential escalation on the Lebanese front.

Additionally, Israeli Channel 14 indicated that the prevailing belief in Israel is that a war with Hezbollah could erupt in the coming weeks.

Escalating Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)