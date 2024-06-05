The Hezbollah Ambush – Resistance Roundup – Day 243

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following Israeli threats to “burn Lebanon” as a result of the latest escalations between Hezbollah and the Israeli military, the answer of the Lebanese Resistance group was swift.

Hezbollah drones attacked a newly established Israeli military site near the Israeli-Lebanese border, reportedly killing several Israeli officers.

Since the start of the war, Hezbollah has gradually escalated its retaliatory attacks, carried out in solidarity with Gaza.

The early phase focused on destroying Israeli intelligence equipment belonging to the northern command. Recent days, however, indicated that Hezbollah is ready to escalate even further, should Israel continue with its genocidal war against Gaza.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

A large number of ambulances continue to transport Israeli soldiers who were injured as a result of Hezbollah's drone attack on Hurfesh, near the border. At least two soldiers have been killed and 20 injured, including five in serious condition, according to Israeli media.… pic.twitter.com/WyU7BZuVvh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 5, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the city of Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merakva tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the enemy forces’ command located on the Netzarim axis south of Gaza City with heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted, with a number of Ababil explosive projectiles, the Zionist enemy gatherings east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Our fighters, using appropriate weapons and anti-tank rockets, are engaged in fierce clashes with soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy on the front lines of the city of Rafah.

Israel's Iron Dome turned to rubble hy Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/1LPEUI2rTu — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) June 5, 2024

“We bombarded with heavy-caliber mortar shells a position of Zionist enemy soldiers on the supply line in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:10 AM on Wednesday, 05-06-2024, after monitoring and observing the Israeli enemy forces at the Malikiyah site, ambushed a group of enemy soldiers as they entered the site, targeting them with artillery shells and hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, 05-06-2024, targeted a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Birkat Risha site with rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, yesterday, Tuesday, 04-06-2024, targeted a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in Hanita forest with rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, today at 02:00 PM, Wednesday, 05-06-2024, targeted an Iron Dome platform in the Ramot Naftali barracks with a guided missile and hit it directly, resulting in its destruction. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, today at 03:45 PM, Wednesday, 05-06-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

🔥 Hezbollah is burning Israeli bases and their surroundings again with a powerful missile. Israelis just extinguished the great fire caused by Hezbollah in the north, now they face another one. I don’t hear zionists singing “may your village burn” anymore… pic.twitter.com/25XjwT31Hr — Hadi (@HadiNasrallah) June 5, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 05-06-2024, targeted the location where Israeli enemy soldiers were stationed in the Al-Baghdadi site with an attack drone, achieving confirmed casualties among their ranks. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 05-06-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Malikiyah site, with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 05-06-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:53 PM on Wednesday, 05-06-2024, targeted an Israeli enemy soldier deployment in the Baram forest with rocket weapons, hitting them directly.”

