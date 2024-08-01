‘Greet All the Martyrs’ – Haniyeh’s Wife Says Goodbye in Moving Scene (VIDEO)

August 1, 2024 Articles, Features, Videos
Ismail Haniyeh with his wife, Hajja Umm al-Abed. (Photo: via social media, video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Haniyeh’s wife, bidding farewell to her husband’s body, said in moving words: “Greet all the martyrs of Gaza, my beloved, my beloved in this world and the hereafter.”

Footage broadcast by the account of Sarah Haniyeh, daughter of the late head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, showed the moments when his wife Hajja Umm al-Abed said goodbye to his body after arriving in Doha from Tehran.

Haniyeh’s wife, bidding farewell to her husband’s body, said in moving words: “Greet all the martyrs of Gaza, my beloved, my beloved in this world and the hereafter.”

A clip on the same account also showed the deceased’s son saying goodbye to the body.

The head of Hamas’ political bureau in Tehran was assassinated by Israel at dawn on Wednesday.

The body of the late Palestinian leader arrived Thursday evening in Doha in preparation for his funeral tomorrow, Friday, in the presence of the public and officials.

Funeral prayers for the deceased will be held after Friday prayers at the Imam Mohamed bin Abdul Wahab Mosque in Doha and then buried in the tomb of the founding imam in Lusail.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*