‘Greet All the Martyrs’ – Haniyeh’s Wife Says Goodbye in Moving Scene (VIDEO)

Haniyeh’s wife, bidding farewell to her husband’s body, said in moving words: “Greet all the martyrs of Gaza, my beloved, my beloved in this world and the hereafter.”

Footage broadcast by the account of Sarah Haniyeh, daughter of the late head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, showed the moments when his wife Hajja Umm al-Abed said goodbye to his body after arriving in Doha from Tehran.

A clip on the same account also showed the deceased’s son saying goodbye to the body.

The wife of Hamas' political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran, on July 31. "We inherited your determination and patience" pic.twitter.com/wWiy1dtlaa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 1, 2024

The head of Hamas’ political bureau in Tehran was assassinated by Israel at dawn on Wednesday.

The body of the late Palestinian leader arrived Thursday evening in Doha in preparation for his funeral tomorrow, Friday, in the presence of the public and officials.

Funeral prayers for the deceased will be held after Friday prayers at the Imam Mohamed bin Abdul Wahab Mosque in Doha and then buried in the tomb of the founding imam in Lusail.

🚨 FARS NEWS AGENCY: Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated by a shell that hit his residence, destroying part of its roof and windows. Investigations confirmed that Israel planned and carried out the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. 📹 The arrival of Haniyeh's body to the Qatari… pic.twitter.com/uqTFacJoUQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 1, 2024

