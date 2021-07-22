Rights Group: Israeli Authorities Tortured Palestinian Detainee to Death (VIDEO)

Abdo Al-Khatib, 43, was tortured to death by Israel. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian institutions today accused the Israeli authorities of torturing a Palestinian detainee to death, Anadolu Agency reports.

Forty-three-year-old Abdo Al-Khatib was killed yesterday after being tortured during interrogation at the Al-Maskobiya interrogation center in occupied Jerusalem.

Amani Farahneh, the media official at the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, said that testimonies collected from Al-Khatib’s family and fellow inmates indicate that he was subjected to electric shocks and beatings, which caused him to have a heart attack, resulting in his death.

An autopsy has been requested in order to determine the causes of Al-Khatib’s death.

Al-Khatib, a resident of Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem, was arrested for a traffic violation. He is a married father of four and his wife is expecting their fifth child.

Last month, a video showing Israeli prison guards brutally assaulting Palestinian inmates highlighted the brutality of the occupation’s abuse of Palestinian prisoners.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

