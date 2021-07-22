Rights Group: Israeli Authorities Tortured Palestinian Detainee to Death (VIDEO)

Palestinian institutions today accused the Israeli authorities of torturing a Palestinian detainee to death, Anadolu Agency reports.

Forty-three-year-old Abdo Al-Khatib was killed yesterday after being tortured during interrogation at the Al-Maskobiya interrogation center in occupied Jerusalem.

Young Palestinian man, Abdo Youssef al-Khatib al-Tamimi, from the Shu’fat camp in the West Bank, has died in an Israeli prison facility, days after he was taken into custody over driving offenses, with his family saying he was brutally beaten shortly before death.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/hrcVoAIf8r — PTV UK (@Presstvuk) July 22, 2021

Amani Farahneh, the media official at the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, said that testimonies collected from Al-Khatib’s family and fellow inmates indicate that he was subjected to electric shocks and beatings, which caused him to have a heart attack, resulting in his death.

An autopsy has been requested in order to determine the causes of Al-Khatib’s death.

Young Palestinian man Abdo Al-Khatib died after being beaten and subjected to electric shock torture by israeli jailers | #IsraeliTerrorism pic.twitter.com/zYj3wg93dR — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 22, 2021

Al-Khatib, a resident of Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem, was arrested for a traffic violation. He is a married father of four and his wife is expecting their fifth child.

Last month, a video showing Israeli prison guards brutally assaulting Palestinian inmates highlighted the brutality of the occupation’s abuse of Palestinian prisoners.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)