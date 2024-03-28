RSF Raises the Alarm – Where is Palestinian Journalist Bayan Abu Sultan?

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Sultan’s last post on X was on March 19 where she announced: “The Israeli forces killed my only brother in front of my eyes.”

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announced on Wednesday the disappearance of Palestinian journalist Bayan Abu Sultan, who was last seen on March 19, in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

In a press statement, RSF urged the Israeli army to reveal the fate of the Palestinian journalist who was reportedly detained from Al-Shifa Hospital.

Israeli forces just murdered my only brother in front of my eyes.

أخويا شهيد. — Bayan 𓂆 (@BayanPalestine) March 19, 2024

The Paris-based organization said in a post on the X platform that Abu Sultan was last seen among the detainees during the Israeli army’s storming of the besieged medical complex.

‘She is Not Missing, She is Under Siege’

Following the statement issued by RSF, however, Palestinian journalist Ahmed El-Madhoun took on X to announce that Abu Sultan is not missing but is under siege in her house near Al-Shifa.

“Bayan is not missing; she (is) stuck in her house near Al-Shifa Hospital!,” he wrote on X on Thursday.

Bayan is not missing; she's okay and stuck in her house near Al-Shifaa Hospital! Not inside the hospital with several neighbors, and they don't have enough food. She buried her brother in the backyard of the house. What needs to be done is to help evacuate them! @BayanPalestine https://t.co/7vHUQTl1zq — Ahmed El-Madhoun (@madhoun95) March 27, 2024

She is “not inside the hospital with several neighbors, and they don’t have enough food. She buried her brother in the backyard of the house. What needs to be done is to help evacuate them!” El-Madhoun added.

Bayan Abu Sultan, who described herself as “Palestinian. Feminist. Journalist” has been relentlessly reporting Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Last November, she wrote in a post on X: “When I go silent for long, it either means that I got no internet connection, that my battery died, or that I died.”

“My full name is: Bayan Abusultan and I live in western Gaza City. If you google me and find out I was killed, please take care of my books,” she added.

Al-Shifa under Siege

More than 200 Palestinians were executed as Israeli occupation forces raided the Al-Shifa Medical Hospital on March 18.

This is the second time that Israeli forces have stormed the complex since the beginning of the war on October 7.

They stormed it for the first time on November 16, after besieging it for at least a week.

Israeli forces subsequently withdrew from the hospital, after destroying its courtyards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment and equipment, in addition to the hospital’s electricity generator.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,980 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.

(The Palestine Chronicle)