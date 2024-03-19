Scores Killed – Israel Massacres Clan Committee Members while Distributing Aid in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 23 Palestinians were killed by Israeli shelling of a group of people who were helping facilitate the distribution of international aid to the starving population of Gaza.

The latest massacre took place on Tuesday evening at the Kuwait roundabout in Gaza City.

Many others were wounded in the attack, and the number of dead is expected to rise.

Israel has carried out several massacres against Palestinians waiting for aid in northern and central Gaza in recent days.

The deadliest of those massacres took place last February when the Israeli army opened fire at a large crowd of people waiting for aid trucks in Al-Rashid Street in Gaza, killing and wounding over 1,000.

But the latest attack is different from previous ‘flour massacres’ carried out by Israel.

‘Tribal Committees’

To avoid more massacres of Palestinians, the Gaza authorities have opened the stage for Gaza clan and tribal representatives to receive the aid, and to facilitate its distribution.

In fact, they have been doing so with relative success in recent days, using designated distribution spots belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

These distribution centers are all located in areas designated by the Israeli military itself as ‘safe.’

Yet the Israeli attack at the Kuwait roundabout targeted tribal committee members, Al-Jazeera and other news outlets reported.

“The committees were at a point belonging to UNRWA and located within the areas classified by the occupation as ‘safe,” Al-Jazeera reported, adding that “they were waiting for the arrival of aid to distribute it to the population.”

These “committees stopped the Israeli massacres previously by organizing the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid in the central Gaza Strip, though now they have become themselves victims of Israel’s ongoing massacres in the Strip.

Hamas Statement

In response to the massacre, the Hamas movement issued a statement describing the latest Israeli massacre as “further evidence of the sadism of the criminal Zionist occupation, which deliberately strikes any local or national tribal structures organizing and distributing aid with the aim of spreading chaos and security disorder.”

The statement said that Israel’s aim was to “drive our people from their land,” adding that,

“We affirm that the escalation of the bloody Zionist aggression will not break the will of our people, nor will it shake their steadfastness. The Palestinian people, their tribes, and all their forces will proceed united to cut off the path to this criminal enemy and its terrorist replacement plans.”

“At the same time, we call on the international community and all international and regional bodies to assume their legal and moral responsibilities to curb this Nazi enemy, which indulges in killing our people, whether through barbaric bombing or by the weapon of starvation applied in full view and hearing of the whole world.”

More Massacres

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,819 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,934 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(The Palestine Chronicle)