Scores of Palestinians Killed, Wounded as Israeli Massacres Continue

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others injured on Wednesday in Israeli airstrikes that targeted different areas in the Gaza Strip.

As the Israeli aggression entered its 145th day, Israeli tanks and artillery shelling intensified their raids on Gaza City and the Rafah and Khan Yunis governorates.

Israeli artillery continued to bomb residential squares and the vicinity of shelter centers in southern Gaza.

The Israeli occupation forces blew up residential homes west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, coinciding with Israeli artillery shelling and raids on various areas of the city, especially the eastern region.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes bombed a residential square in the Al-Amal neighborhood in the center of Khan Yunis.

The Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, witnessed artillery shelling and armed clashes.

PRCS: 34 injured people were moved to the hospital after the occupation targeted two homes in Deir al-Balah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its crews transferred at least 34 patients who sustained various injuries as a result of Israeli shelling of two homes yesterday evening in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,215 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

