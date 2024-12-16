Several Palestinians Detained, Students Attacked by Israeli Army in West Bank 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 11,900 Palestinians have been detained from the West Bank and Jerusalem, since October last year, according to local authorities.

At least 16 Palestinians have been detained in Israeli military raids in various towns and cities across the occupied West Bank.

The raids, “marked by abuse and threats against detainees and their families,” took place in Bethlehem, Hebron (Al-Khalil), Nablus, Tulkarem, Jenin and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement on Monday.

⭕ Zionist terrorists continue to abduct Palestinians during ongoing raids on various cities in the West Bank. With several captives recently released after being tortured to skin and bone, the terrorists need to abduct more to continue their vile cycle of torture. / pic.twitter.com/7WqP3KQY9G — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) December 16, 2024

Israeli occupation forces also raided a money exchange business in the village of Salem, east of Nablus.

Israeli occupation forces also stormed the city of Jericho at dawn on Monday, and raided the Daana exchange shops in the city, WAFA reported, adding that a sum of money was stolen.

WATCH | The moment Israeli military forces stormed the Gulf Exchange Company in Nablus in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/rwoDujNRnO — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 15, 2024

Greenhouses Destroyed

On Monday, students of the Al-Khader schools, south of Bethlehem, were attacked by occupation forces while they were returning home. The soldiers fired tear gas and sound bombs at them, the report said.

They also pursued the students in the neighborhoods of the Old City, searching many of their school bags and tried to arrest one of them.

Israeli occupation forces destroyed greenhouses in the town of Deir Ghassoun, north of Tulkarm, this morning. pic.twitter.com/lGctOZdTdB — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 16, 2024

According to WAFA, occupation forces have recently escalated their attacks on students.

Occupation forces also bulldozed greenhouses belonging to Palestinians in the Deir al-Ghusun-Attil plain, north of Tulkarm city.

One of the farmers told WAFA that soldiers prevented him from approaching the area at gunpoint, and forced him to leave.

Buildings Demolished

Israeli occupation forces also demolished on Monday a Palestinian house under construction and more than 40 shops and commercial structures in the town of Ramadin, south of Hebron, WAFA reported.

Occupation forces raid the entrance to the town of Ramadin, south of Hebron, to demolish shops and facilities. pic.twitter.com/taIVhT2X6u — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) December 16, 2024

The army stormed the town in the early hours of Monday, accompanied by several bulldozers. They closed the entrance to the town, and prevented residents’ movements amidst the intense firing of gas bombs, the report said. More than 40 shops and commercial structures were demolished.

Clashes with PA Forces

On Sunday, clashes between resistance fighters and the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) security forces continued in the Jenin refugee camp, located in the northern West Bank, Al-Jazeera reported, citing local sources.

According to a senior member of the Jenin Battalion, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement – the PA has continued its attempts to claim control over the camp, despite facing significant resistance.

The leader emphasized that the Jenin Battalion remains strong and noted that the PA forces have failed to penetrate the camp itself, focusing instead on targeting civilians in surrounding areas through violent means.

Tensions in the Jenin camp were heightened as the city observed a general strike, mourning the deaths of a resistance fighter and a young civilian killed by PA security forces on Saturday.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)