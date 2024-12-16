Low Formula Milk Supply – Lives of over 8,500 Gaza Infants at Risk 

December 16, 2024 News
In the past four months alone, nearly 19,000 children were hospitalized due to acute malnutrition. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

In the past four months alone, nearly 19,000 children were hospitalized due to acute malnutrition – nearly double the cases in the first half of the year, UNRWA says.

The lives of more than 8,500 infants in Gaza are at risk as milk supplies are “nowhere near enough” in the besieged enclave, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has warned.

“One of our only functioning health centers has just 6 boxes to distribute – the first delivery in 3 months,” UNRWA said on Sunday.

With over 200,000 people relying on this clinic for primary health care, dire shortages leave many, including babies and children, at high risk,” the UN agency emphasized.

It said “immediate aid” and a ceasefire “are vital to save lives.”

Ongoing Massacres

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media office has condemned Israel’s latest massacres in the enclave which has killed more than 110 Palestinians.

“Over the course of more than 435 days of genocide, the Israeli occupation army continues to commit massacres … against the displaced, civilians, press crews, civil defense, municipal teams, medical teams, and personnel providing humanitarian aid,” Dr Ismail Thawabteh, director of the media office, said in a statement on Sunday.

Journalists Assassinated

He mentioned the killing earlier in the day of Ahmed Bakr Al-Louh, an Al Jazeera cameraman. “And before that, the martyr journalist Muhammad Jabr Al-Qarinawi, a correspondent for Sanad News Agency, erasing his entire family from the civil registry, and before that, the martyr journalist Muhammad Hamid Baalousha – correspondent for Al-Mashhad satellite channel was killed,” Thawabteh continued.

“Thus, the number of journalists killed rises to 196,” he said, ” … killed by the occupation with premeditation and deliberation.”

The director noted that Israel bombed the field headquarters of Gaza’s civil defense teams, taking the total of civil defense workers killed to 94, reported the Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

At least 43 Palestinians were killed when Israel bombed displaced people in the Khalil Awida School in Beit Hanoun, while another 42 were killed in an attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, while the Bureij camp saw the Al-Qurenaoui family targeted.

Mayors Targeted

He said Israel’s bombing of the Deir Al-Balah municipality, which killed the Mayor, Dr Diab Al-Jaru, and eleven other people, indicates that Israel was trying to create an administrative and governmental vacuum in Gaza. Four mayors have been killed in Gaza since October last year.

The total number of personnel in the humanitarian aid sector killed by Israel has risen to 722, he said, stressing that the occupation army continues to target medical teams and hospitals, particularly Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Mayor of Deir Al-Balah Killed in Israeli Airstrikes across Gaza 

Israel, Allies ‘Responsible’

Thawabteh warned that Israel continues to pursue a systematic starvation policy against over 2.4 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, MEMO reported, with the blockade on the entry of food and medicines into the enclave, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Price of Freedom: Why Israel Cannot Push the Reset Button on Its Genocide

Pointing to Israel, the American administration, the United Kingdom, Britain, Germany, and France, he said, “We hold them morally, legally, and historically responsible for their participation in the ongoing genocide, which claimed more than 165,000 victims, including martyrs, missing persons, wounded, and detainees.”

(PC, MEMO)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

