China, Iran Unite in Strong Call for End to Israeli Occupation and Palestinian Freedom

Top diplomats from China and Iran have called for the restoration of Palestinian rights and the termination of Israel’s occupation, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire, full troop withdrawal, and humanitarian aid.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the foreign ministers of China and Iran stressed the urgent need to address the Palestinian issue through the restoration of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights and the end of Israel’s occupation, Anadolu news agency reported.

The statement followed a meeting in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Both diplomats highlighted the pressing need for an immediate ceasefire, a full Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza, and the provision of emergency humanitarian assistance.

The two leaders also discussed the broader situation in the Middle East, agreeing that the region must not be used as a battleground for the geopolitical rivalries of major powers. They reaffirmed that the future of Middle Eastern nations must be determined by the people of the region, not external forces.

“The future and destiny of Middle Eastern countries should be determined by their own peoples,” the statement read. “The international community must respect their sovereignty, security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity.”

This visit marked Foreign Minister Araghchi’s first official trip to China since taking office. During the discussions, the two sides also addressed the situation in Lebanon, urging the effective implementation of the ceasefire agreements, and reiterating their commitment to respecting Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The talks also extended to Iran’s nuclear program, with Wang Yi reaffirming China’s support for a diplomatic resolution to the issue. He strongly criticized the imposition of unilateral sanctions and coercive tactics, stressing the importance of dialogue and negotiations in resolving the matter.

“China firmly supports Iran in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests,” Wang stated, reaffirming Beijing’s commitment to its longstanding partnership with Tehran.

While Iran has consistently been a vocal supporter of Palestinian resistance, China — historically a strong advocate for Palestinian rights — has emerged as one of the leading voices in the call for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Israeli violence against Palestinians.

China’s firm advocacy for Palestinian rights and its ongoing criticism of Israel’s actions have been repeatedly expressed at the United Nations Security Council and other international forums. The Chinese government has been a steadfast critic of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, condemning the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

Both China and Iran continue to stand in solidarity with Palestine, calling for international action to end the Israeli occupation and secure a just and lasting peace in the region.

Gaza Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,484 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,090 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,200 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, Anadolu)