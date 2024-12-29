Shot in the Head – Young Journalist Killed by PA Security Forces in Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Sabbagh’s mother said that no fighters were in the area, which was fully under the control of PA security forces at the time of the shooting.

Palestinian journalist Shaza Al-Sabbagh was killed on Saturday by a sniper with the Palestinian Authority security forces in the Jenin refugee camp, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

Al-Sabbagh, 22, succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head.

A PA security forces spokesperson claimed that investigations revealed their personnel were not present at the scene when Al-Sabbagh was killed. In an official statement, the security services condemned the killing, attributing it to “outlaws” operating within the camp.

However, al-Sabbagh’s family said that their daughter was shot by PA security forces as she left her home.

MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): Journalist Shaza Sabbagh was killed after being shot in the head during clashes in Jenin camp. pic.twitter.com/griGnrF4s1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 29, 2024

They further stated that security personnel opened fire on residents who attempted to assist her.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate mourned Al-Sabbagh and called for the formation of an independent investigation committee, including a representative from the syndicate, to uncover the truth.

Al-Sabbagh’s death comes amid a violent military operation carried out by PA security forces in the Jenin refugee camp.

PA Violent Campaign

The ongoing operation in the camp, which began on December 5, has so far claimed 11 lives, including five PA security personnel and six civilians.

The PA Presidential Guard announced on Saturday the killing of Major Hussein Ahmed Nassar from Yatta during the ongoing campaign in Jenin.

Since the beginning of the campaign, the PA has reported five fatalities among its security forces.

These include Saher Arheel, also from the Presidential Guard, First Lieutenant Ibrahim Jumaa Al-Qaddoumi from the Preventive Security Service, Hassan Abdullah from General Intelligence, and Mahran Qadous from the Police Service.

Since the beginning of the military operation in Jenin, the PA security forces have killed six Palestinians, including two children and a Resistance leader.

On December 24, Ahmed Masoud Abu Labdeh was fatally shot by a PA sniper while walking with his wife in the Jenin camp.

Children Muhammad al-Amer and Majd Zidane were also killed on December 19, along with Yazid Ja’aysa, a leader of the Jenin Battalion, whose assassination was reportedly coordinated with Israeli forces.

Surveillance footage also documented, on December 10, the killing of Rebhi Al-Shalabi, whose body was dragged posthumously by PA forces.

Since October 7, 2023, PA security forces have killed 16 Palestinians, including Resistance fighters, children, and protesters supporting Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)