Spain Condemns Israel’s Ban on UNRWA, Increases Support for Palestinian Refugees

Spain has rejected Israel’s ban on UNRWA, warning that it threatens Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and puts the ceasefire at risk.

The Spanish government has rejected Israel’s ban on the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and called on Tel Aviv to suspend its application.

“Spain expresses its deepest concern about the impact that this decision will have on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories, putting at risk the ceasefire,” said a statement issued by Spain’s Foreign Ministry.

The Government rejects the entry into force of the Knesset laws preventing UNRWA operations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and calls for the suspension of their application. 🔗https://t.co/6thHyKpECb pic.twitter.com/B1lZDHa9J8 — Spain MFA (@SpainMFA) January 30, 2025

The ban, which took effect on Thursday, prohibits UNRWA activity on what Israel’s Supreme Court calls “the sovereign territory of the state of Israel.” That does not include Gaza and the West Bank but does apply to occupied East Jerusalem, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli law also bans contact between UNRWA staff and Israeli authorities. It is unclear how that could affect operations throughout the Palestinian territories, the report noted.

Spain called UNRWA “essential” and “irreplaceable,” emphasizing the essential services it offers to 6 million Palestinian refugees.

Madrid “fully supports” the agency’s work and has recently announced it is increasing its financial aid to the organization.

Clinics ‘Are Open’

Earlier on Thursday, UNRWA said on X that it “continues to deliver assistance and services to the communities” it serves.

“Our clinics across the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem are open while the humanitarian operation in Gaza continues. We are committed to staying and delivering,” the UN agency added.

In East Jerusalem, UNRWA offers health care to around 70,000 Palestinian refugees as well as education for around 1,000 students.

No ‘Official Communication’

The UN agency also noted on X that it “has not received any official communication” on how the Israeli parliament’s bills banning UNRWA will be implemented.

“Our plan is to undertake our duties – that is to deliver services and humanitarian assistance to people wherever they are in the occupied Palestinian territory,” Juliette Touma, UNRWA’s Director of Communications, said.

UNRWA has not received any official communication on how the Israeli Parliament’s bills banning UNRWA will be implemented. “Our plan is to undertake our duties – that is to deliver services and humanitarian assistance to people wherever they are in the occupied Palestinian… pic.twitter.com/r1HzBt1t0o — UNRWA (@UNRWA) January 30, 2025

Touma noted that UNRWA staff “have been everything but protected. There’s been so many violations against the Agency and the United Nations since the war began in 2023.”

‘Disastrous Legislation’

UNRWA’s Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that “full implementation of the Knesset legislation will be disastrous.”

“In Gaza, undermining UNRWA’s operations will compromise the international humanitarian response,” he stated.

“At Stake is the Fate of Millions of Palestinians” – @UNRWA Commissioner-General @UNLazzarini tells the UN Security Council, pushing back against the implementation of the Knesset legislation that would “cripple” the agency’s operations. https://t.co/f65K2iCNq1 pic.twitter.com/j7G8Ut0NBm — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) January 29, 2025

In response to Israel’s claims that UNRWA’s services can be transferred to other entities, Lazzarini said the Agency’s mandate to “provide public-like services to an entire population is unique.”

“Our capacity to directly provide primary healthcare for millions of Palestinians, and to resume education for hundreds of thousands of children, far exceeds that of any other entity. These services can only be transferred to a functioning state,” he said.

He also pointed out that Israel’s claims that UNRWA plays “a negligible role” in providing humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

“In fact, UNRWA constitutes half the emergency response, with all other entities delivering the other half,” Lazzarini said.

West Bank

The UNRWA chief also pointed out that in the occupied West Bank, “where violence is surging, ending UNRWA’s operations will deprive Palestine Refugees of education and healthcare.”

He said the Palestinian Authority “has made clear that it does not have the financial resources or capacity to compensate for the loss of UNRWA’s services.”

I told the UN Security Council today:

Community acceptance is critical for the humanitarian response and maintaining the #ceasefire in #Gaza. Palestinians trust @UNRWA.

For them, UNRWA is the doctors and nurses providing healthcare; the aid workers giving food; and the… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) January 28, 2025

“The Knesset legislation defies resolutions of this Council and the General Assembly. It flouts the rulings of the International Court of Justice,” Lazzarini stressed.

“It disregards that UNRWA is the mechanism established by the General Assembly to provide assistance to Palestine Refugees, pending a political answer to the question of Palestine,” he continued.

‘Mockery of Int Law’

“Implementing the legislation makes a mockery of international law and imposes massive constraints on UNRWA’s operations,” the UN chief noted.

“We are determined, however, to stay and deliver until it is no longer possible to do so,” he stated.

The ban on UNRWA operations will have serious consequences for the #PalestineRefugees we support in East Jerusalem. “What does it mean for the thousands of people who live there [in the Shu’fat Refugee camp], whose life is already very difficult, if you suddenly gut the… pic.twitter.com/em2ebBbOOt — UNRWA (@UNRWA) January 30, 2025

Last year, Israel accused UNRWA staff of participating in the October 7 resistance operation. However, an investigation by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services was unable to authenticate any of the Israeli information used to support the allegations, reported Anadolu.

While the accusations caused many Western nations to pause funding to the UN agency, Spain reacted by boosting its aid to the organization.

On Thursday, the Danish Foreign Ministry also expressed concern over Israel’s ban on UNRWA.

“Denmark is deeply concerned by the consequences of Israeli laws on UNRWA. We are closely following their implementation,” the Foreign Ministry said on X.

“Denmark continues to stand behind UNRWA, which plays a key role for regional stability and relief to Palestinians in oPt & beyond,” it added.



