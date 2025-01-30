Resistance Secures Release of 110 Palestinian Prisoners, Including Zakaria Zubeidi

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As part of the ongoing prisoner exchange, Israel released 110 Palestinian detainees, including 32 serving life sentences and 30 children.

Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners on Thursday as part of the third phase of the prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

Among those freed were 32 prisoners serving life sentences, 30 children, and 48 others with varying sentences. Their release was met with both celebration and repression—while families gathered to welcome them at the Ramallah Recreational Complex, the event took place under tight Palestinian Authority security measures.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces raided the homes of several released detainees, underscoring the ongoing repression against former prisoners.

One of the most notable figures among those freed is Zakaria Zubeidi, a key participant in the 2021 Freedom Tunnel escape from Gilboa Prison.

Palestinian prisoner Mansour al-Abbasi, freed as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, reunites with his family in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/nnOyrTEnBo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 30, 2025

Israeli media reported that while he can return to his hometown of Jenin, the Israeli military has barred him from entering the Jenin refugee camp, where clashes between the occupation forces and Palestinian resistance fighters have been ongoing for over a week.

The release comes amid Israel’s intensified military campaign in the Jenin and Tulkarm governorates, which has expanded significantly since January 21.

As resistance forces continue to engage the Israeli army on multiple fronts, the prisoner exchange highlights the leverage the Palestinian resistance has gained in negotiating the release of long-term detainees.

In a statement, the Prisoners’ Media Office described the event as a victory for Palestinian steadfastness, emphasizing that this exchange is not the end but another step toward the full liberation of all prisoners.

Zakaria Zubeidi, Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades commander and one of the heroes of the Freedom Tunnel operation, was freed as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal. pic.twitter.com/44GVPvdM6T — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 30, 2025

“With great pride, we announce the release of 110 prisoners in the third batch of the ‘Flood of the Free’ deal—proof that resistance can compel the occupation to submit,” the statement read.

The release of high-profile figures such as Sami Jaradat, Sameh al-Shoubaki, Mohammed Abu Warda, Baha al-Din al-Qassas, and Nidal al-Barai is further evidence of the shifting balance of power, demonstrating that the Israeli occupation has been forced to make concessions.

The resistance reaffirmed its commitment to continue the fight until every Palestinian prisoner is freed, stressing that this exchange is “a station on the road to full liberation.”

(PC, QNN)