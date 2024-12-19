Stabbing Four and Seizing Their Weapons – Resistance Roundup – Day 440

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Additionally, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the implementation of six operations targeting the gatherings, sites and vehicles of the occupation army.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Thursday a stabbing attack that was carried out by one of its members against an officer and three soldiers of the Israeli occupation army, and the seizure of their weapons in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Brigades said in a statement:

“One of the Al-Qassam fighters managed, this morning, to stab a Zionist officer and three soldiers .. finishing them off and seizing their personal weapons in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.”

The details of the operation remain unclear, but a video by Al-Qassam is expected to be released soon, showing the confiscated weapons and ID cards of the killed soldiers.

Military analysts offered several interpretations of what might have taken place: some suggested that the fighter had run out of munition. Instead of retreating, he decided to carry out the stabling attack. Others suggest that the fighter had chosen that method deliberately, to avoid being intercepted by other soldiers or drones.

Whatever the explanation is, the operation speaks of a degree of high fighting skills among Palestinian resistance fighters, especially 14 months into the Israeli genocide, and over ten weeks since the latest Israeli invasion of Jabaliya.

⚡️BREAKING: Al-Qassam Brigades: This morning, a Qassam fighter successfully stabbed a Zionist officer and three soldiers at point-blank range, neutralized them, and seized their personal weapons in Jabalia Camp, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/4sage3Un3q — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) December 19, 2024

In separate statements, the Qassam Brigades announced the targeting of a command and control site of the occupation army in the Netzarim axis with ‘107’ type shells, while its members were able to snipe an Israeli soldier and directly hit him in the Al-Tawam area north of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam also announced that its operatives targeted an Israeli force holed up inside a house with a TPG shell near the Abu Sharkh roundabout, west of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

This comes as officials in the Israeli army’s Southern Command claimed that Hamas has recruited about four thousand new members for its military wing in Gaza in recent months, according to the Hebrew website Wallah.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Qassam vs IDF in Rafah: 2x Yassin 105s vs 2x Merkava tanks on day 427. [Qassam Brigades 10/12] pic.twitter.com/KKZQ2lkIjT — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 12, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Abu Obeida: We bless the missile attack carried out by the Brotherhood of Truth, Ansar Allah, in Yemen, towards the heart of the Zionist entity, and we commend their steadfast support for Gaza, and we call on them to escalate their attacks until the occupation submits and stops the war of extermination.

“We also condemn the terrorist attacks carried out by the Zionist entity against our people in Yemen, which prove beyond any doubt that it is an enemy of the entire nation; which requires all its components to confront its crimes and support the steadfastness of the Palestinians, the first line of defense for the nation.

“This morning, a Qassam fighter managed to stab a Zionist officer and 3 soldiers from point zero, kill them, and seize their personal weapons in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets the Majin military site with a Zuwari suicide drone.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We took control of a Zionist reconnaissance plane, type EVO Max, while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Khan Yunis.”

