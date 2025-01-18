Stabbing Operation in Tel Aviv Leaves One Dead, Others Injured

A stabbing operation in central Tel Aviv resulted in one death and multiple injuries.

A stabbing operation in central Tel Aviv on Saturday left one person dead and others injured, according to Israeli Channel 13. The alleged assailant was reportedly killed at the scene.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth stated that the incident occurred on Levontin Street, where a suspect attempted to stab passersby before being shot by an Israeli settler present at the scene.

Israeli police have launched extensive combing operations in the area.

⚡️BREAKKNG: Three settlers were injured in a stabbing and shooting attack in Tel Aviv. Gunfire is still heard in the area. pic.twitter.com/dYSQuWzH6n — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) January 18, 2025

Israeli Army Radio confirmed that one person sustained injuries during the attack and that the alleged perpetrator was shot, without providing details on their identity.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 corroborated reports that the assailant was killed by a settler who opened fire.

Israel Today added that police suspect the stabbing had a security-related motive and are continuing investigations in the vicinity.

Initial reports by Israeli media suggested the incident involved a shooting, but it was later clarified as a stabbing attack.

This is a developing story ..