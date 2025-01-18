Yemeni Missile Hits Target in Tel Aviv, Disrupts Israeli Air Traffic

January 18, 2025 News
Yemen targeted the Israeli defense ministry in Tel Aviv with a ballistic Dhu al-Fiqar missile. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A Yemeni ballistic missile struck a target in Tel Aviv, disrupting air traffic and hitting an Israeli target.

Yemeni military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced on Saturday a significant operation targeting the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

Saree stated that the ballistic Dhu al-Fiqar missile hit its target with high precision, bypassing Israel’s interception systems.

In his statement, Saree reiterated Yemen’s solidarity with the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, emphasizing coordinated efforts to respond militarily to any violations or escalations during the ceasefire period.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army confirmed that alarms were activated in multiple settlements across central occupied Palestine following the missile launch from Yemen.

Explosions were reported near Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport, according to Al-Mayadeen.

The missile disrupted air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport, as reported by Israeli Channel 12.

Injuries were reported as people rushed to shelters, the Israeli ambulance service confirmed. Additionally, firefighting teams were dispatched to Be’er Yaakov, south of Tel Aviv, after missile fragments caused a fire in the area.

This incident underscores escalating regional tensions, with Yemen reaffirming its military and political alignment with the Palestinian resistance.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)

