Stop Genocide Now – Cuba’s President Calls on International Community to Act

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Diaz-Canel has been one of the leaders voicing the strongest opposition to Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Gaza and has consistently expressed his support for Palestine.

Cuba’s president called on the international community on Saturday to take action to end the genocide in Gaza.

Sharing a photo of the Palestinian flag being projected onto Jose Marti Memorial in the Cuban capital Havana, Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on his X account “Cuba demands that the genocide stop now.”

“As long as Palestinian land continues to be martyred, bled, destroyed to its foundations by the hatred of the Israeli occupier, we cannot tire of denouncing the crime and calling on the international community,” Diaz-Canel added.

Diaz-Canel has been one of the leaders voicing the strongest opposition to Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Gaza and has consistently expressed his support for Palestine.

Mientras la tierra #Palestina siga siendo martirizada, desangrada, destruida hasta en sus cimientos por el odio del ocupante israelí, no podemos cansarnos de denunciar el crimen y convocar a la "comunidad internacional". #Cuba demanda que cese el genocidio ya. pic.twitter.com/0ikCqbZaSv — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 30, 2024

Earlier this month, he took part in a rally along with his cabinet members, most wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh, where chants rang out in support of Palestine and condemnation of the Israeli attacks.

Diaz-Canel shared photos of the rally on his X account, saying Palestine “hurts deeply,” and adding “the impunity of those who mercilessly bomb their people is outrageous.”

He expressed his outrage at the lack of punishment for those who bomb the people of occupied Palestine mercilessly and made it clear that Cuba would not remain indifferent to such crimes.

“Today we have expressed the pain and indignation of the people of Cuba in the Anti-imperialist Tribune. Cease on #GenocidioEnGaza,” he wrote.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,705 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,190 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’

(PC, Anadolu)