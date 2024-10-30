Stop the War, Withdraw from Gaza – Hamas Reiterates Conditions for Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Senior Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri said on Tuesday that the movement is open to discussing “any agreement” that secures a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and a complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Strip.

In a televised speech, Abu Zuhri stated that Hamas complied with the requests of the mediators to discuss new ceasefire proposals.

The Hamas official stated that the movement’s delegation confirmed, during these meetings, its openness to all proposals that would ensure several conditions, including stopping the aggression, withdrawal of the occupation forces, lifting the siege, unrestricted entry of aid to Gaza, and sealing a tangible swap deal.

Historical, Moral Responsibility

Abu Zuhri also addressed “the Arab and Islamic Nation”, calling on them to stop their statements regarding the Israeli aggression on the besieged enclave, which Tel Aviv utterly disregards, and take instead a decision to break the siege on Gaza and bring in humanitarian aid into the Strip, especially to the north.

“The incapacity of Arab countries and the international community to stop the occupation and to bring in aid to the people of Gaza, is no longer acceptable,” the Hamas leader affirmed.

He further called on Arab and Islamic countries “to assume their historical and moral responsibility and surpass the dictates of the American administration, which supports the occupation and is a partner in its aggression.”

Moreover, Abu Zuhri urged other Arab and Islamic countries to come to the rescue of the hundreds of thousands of injured and hungry Palestinians currently besieged in northern Gaza and to “pressure effectively the supporters of the occupation to stop its aggression and crimes.”

In his televised speech, the Hamas official also called on countries that normalized relations with the occupation to immediately sever their relations with Israel.

“It’s unreasonable that a number of foreign countries took the initiative to do so while several Arab countries insist on maintaining and normalizing their relations with the enemy,” Abu Zuhri stressed.

‘Flagrant Violations’

Regarding the latest measure taken by Tel Aviv to ban the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, Abu Zuhri labeled the step as a “continuation of the Zionist war against our people, their land, their rights and their national cause.”

He asserted that the latest Israeli measure against UNRWA is a “flagrant violation of international laws which requires the expulsion of the Zionist entity from the United Nations and imposing sanctions on it.”

Abu Zuhri also condemned the recent declarations of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who called for the expansion of illegal Jewish settlements and the expulsion of Palestinians.

“The reiteration of the provocative statements by the war criminal Bezalel Smotrich is an extension of the fascist, aggressive policy of the occupation government against our people and our land, and reveals the extent of the danger of this racist policy to the security and stability of the region,” Abu Zuhri affirmed.

He called on all countries to denounce and reject such statements and exert all efforts to stop Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people and their land.

The Hamas leader ended his televised speech by renewing the call for demonstrations around the world and urged protesters to besiege Israeli embassies and those of countries that support it in its genocide on Gaza.

“The Palestinian people will remain committed to their land and its holy places, regardless of how great the sacrifices are,” he concluded.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,020 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,110 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(AJA, PC)