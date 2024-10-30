LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Drone Hits Israeli Aircraft Factory | Israel Bombs Displaced Palestinians – Day 390

October 30, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

A drone launched from Lebanon on Wednesday morning targeted the industrial zone in Nahariya and reportedly hit a factory that produces aircraft components.

As the siege and the bombing of northern Gaza continues, Israeli occupation forces targeted several areas across the Strip, including tents hosting displaced Palestinians in Mawasi.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,020 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,110 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Fires Break Out in Nahariya

ISRAELI ARMY: Firefighting teams were working to extinguish a fire that broke out in the Al-Zib area north of Nahariya.

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Palestinians Killed in Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house at dawn today in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Lebanese Drone Hits Israeli Aircraft Components Factory

KAN: The drone that exploded in the industrial zone in Nahariya this morning hit a factory that produces aircraft components.

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Norway to Submit Draft Resolution to UN on UNRWA Ban

REUTERS: Norway will submit a draft resolution to the United Nations to request an opinion from the International Court of Justice on Israel’s compliance with international law after it banned the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinians Killed in Khan Yunis, Deir Al-Balah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians, including a child and two women, were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a Palestinian family’s home in the Sheikh Nasser area, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

ANADOLU: Three Palestinians were killed and others, most of them children, were injured when Israeli helicopters bombed a tent for displaced people in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

 

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Relentless Shelling in Beit Lahia, Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army is carrying out continuous shelling on Jabalia and Beit Lahia camps in the northern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Tents of Displaced in Mawasi

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army tanks shelled the tents of the displaced in Al Mawasi, west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Khiam, Litani River

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched raids on the town of Khiam and the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

On the Outskirts of Khiam – Resistance Roundup – Day 389

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Ballistic Missile from Lebanon Explodes

ISRAELI ARMY: A surface-to-surface ballistic missile fired from Lebanon exploded in the air and set off air raid sirens in towns in Israel.

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens were sounding in dozens of towns in the Sharon region, the Upper Galilee and the northern Golan Heights.

 

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

More Israeli Raids on Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched raids on the towns of Al-Jbeen, Tayr Harfa and Shamaa in southern Lebanon.

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Dozens of Towns across Israel

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: An exceptional salvo of rockets was launched from Lebanon, causing sirens to sound in areas north of Tel Aviv.

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

US Effort to End War in Lebanon

WALLA: Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, envoys of US President Joe Biden, will visit Israel tomorrow “in an effort to conclude an agreement to end the war in Lebanon.”

AXIOS:

Hochstein was waiting for the Israelis to make up their mind about the deal before heading to Israel.

An agreement to end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could be reached within weeks.

Wed, Oct 30, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Drone Crashes in Nahariya

ISRAELI ARMY: We detected a drone shortly before it crashed in the city of Nahariya, noting that the incident was under investigation.

 

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*