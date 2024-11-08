Tandem and Thaqib – Resistance Roundup – Day 399

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance continued its operations against the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, destroying two tanks and a troop carrier and shelling its soldiers in more than one area.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said it targeted an Israeli troop carrier with a Tandem shell, near the al-Amin Mosque, east of Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said that, in conjunction with the Omar al-Qasim Brigades, they shelled with mortars Israeli forces in the southeast of the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also broadcast images of its fighters targeting a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the Khaznadar area, northwest of Gaza City.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades announced that its fighters destroyed a Merkava tank by detonating a high-explosive Thaqib device near Birkat Abu Rashid, in the center of Jabaliya camp.

The group also reported that they fired mortar shells at a position of Israeli soldiers on the supply line in the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“After re-establishing contact with them, Al-Qassam fighters confirmed that they trapped a zionist vehicle in an ambush using explosive devices in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin city in the West Bank at precisely 00:15 in the early hours of Thursday. They inflicted confirmed casualties within the ranks of the occupation army.

“Watch: Targeting a zionist Merkava tank in the vicinity of the Al-Khazindar area northwest of Gaza City.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades, in conjunction with the Omar Al-Qasim Forces, bombard enemy forces southeast of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist troop carrier with a tandem shell near Al-Amin Muhammad Mosque east of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an Israeli Merkava tank in the vicinity of the Al-Khazindar area northwest of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/X7rr74Fed4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 8, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“We destroyed a zionist military vehicle of the type (Merkava) by detonating a highly explosive Thaqib bomb near Abu Rashid Pool in the middle of Jabalia camp.

“We bombed with mortar shells a position of the zionist enemy soldiers on the supply line in the Netzarim axis.”

Hezbollah

“The Islamic resistance targeted the Stella Maris naval base (a strategic base for naval monitoring and control on the northern coast) northwest of Haifa, with a qualitative missile barrage.

“The Islamic resistance targeted the Ramat David base and airport, southeast of the city of Haifa, with a qualitative missile barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:10 midnight on Thursday – Friday 08-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in Jal al-Hammar, south of the town of Odaisseh, with artillery shells, and confirmed hits were achieved.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:20 pm on the night of Thursday to Friday 08-11-2024, targeted with a guided rocket a military bulldozer accompanied by an infantry force that tried to advance towards Sari Height in the northwest of the town of Kfar Kila, resulting in its destruction, killing and wounding its crew, and achieving confirmed injuries in the ranks of the accompanying force.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:00 AM on Friday 08-11-2024, targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:50 PM on Friday 08-11-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy army forces in the Misgav Am settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:25 PM on Friday 08-11-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy army forces in the Margaliot settlement with a rocket barrage.

Hezbollah published footage of the targeting the Israeli 'Stella Maris' military base, northwest of Haifa, with Nasr-1 missiles. Translation Notes:

0:15 – On the missiles is written:

"'Israel' is going towards demise."

"Those are our messages and we are coming."

"This is the… pic.twitter.com/RDOWCFzOWM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 8, 2024

“The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy forces east of Maroun Al-Ras town, hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Manara with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Doviv settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance targeted Tel Nof air base south of Tel Aviv with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a training base for the paratrooper brigade in the “Karmiel” settlement, with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, targeted an armored personnel carrier at the Sari Heights in the northwest of the town of Kfar Kila, with a guided missile, which led to its destruction and the killing and wounding of those in it.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement for the second time with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, targeted the Yir’on settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Margaliot with a rocket barrage.”