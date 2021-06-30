‘The Products of Our Women’ Expo Launched in Gaza (PHOTOS)

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Under the banner ‘The Products of Our Women’, the Women Affairs Center launched its annual expo in Gaza City on Tuesday, with the aim of supporting women-led businesses throughout the Gaza Strip.

The expo consisted of 65 different sections, each presenting a unique product created by Palestinian women.

The Palestine Chronicle spoke with some of these women entrepreneurs. One is Um Rami Hirzallah, whose table at the expo was quite popular among the hundreds of visitors.

“I have dedicated the last ten years to embroidery,” Hirzallah told The Palestine Chronicle. “My intention is to merge our identity and traditions as Palestinians with the more fashionable and trendy markets,” she added.

According to Hirzallah, this year’s visitors were significantly less than in previous years. Due to the “difficult economic situation and the fact that the people are just emerging from a terrible Israeli war.”

Of course, the traditional Palestinian thoub was a main feature in the expo, along with modern interpretations of the keffiyeh, the traditional Palestinian scarf.

This is the 15th annual “The Products of Our Women” expo to be held in Gaza.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)