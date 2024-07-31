War on Journalists – Ismail al-Ghoul, Rami al-Rifi Killed by Israeli Bombing in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ismail al-Ghoul was killed after he and his team had responded to a request to evacuate the site. As they were leaving, their car was bombed by Israeli forces.

Palestinian journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al-Rifi were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli bombing that targeted them while they were in their car.

The bombing occurred near the destroyed home of the late Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, in the Shati refugee camp.

According to Al-Jazeera, an Israeli drone directly targeted the group of journalists gathered outside Haniyeh’s destroyed house, killing several.

Ismail al Ghoul has several times expressed missing his only little daughter Zina, who was forcefully displaced from the Gaza City to the south of the Gaza Strip!

According to Al-Jazeera, al-Ghoul’s wife and only daughter, who were forcefully displaced to central Gaza, had not seen him for nearly eight months.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement that the killings of Ismail al-Ghoul and Rami al-Rifi bring the total number of journalists killed since October 7 to 165.

The International Federation of Journalists condemned the targeting of Ismail the two journalists, calling for an immediate end to violence against media professionals in Gaza.

The Federation also urged the International Criminal Court(ICC) to start its investigation as soon as possible.

Last March, Israeli forces detained al-Ghoul at Al-Shifa Hospital after they stormed the largest medical complex in the Strip.

Throughout the Israeli war on Gaza,al-Ghoul has provided continuous coverage of major events and atrocities in the Strip.

"This is Ismail! This is Ismail! This is Ismail Al-Ghoul!

This is Ismail! He doesn't have a head!

"This is Ismail! This is Ismail! This is Ismail Al-Ghoul!

This is Ismail! He doesn't have a head!

This is the state of journalists in the Gaza Strip! He has been martyred." Palestinian journalist Wadie Abu Al-Saud comments on the killing of his colleague, Ismail Al-Ghoul.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,400 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,996 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

