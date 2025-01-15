The Road to Liberating the PLO from its Hijackers – Analysis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Areeb Al-Rantawi, Jordanian writer and political analyst, writes in the Al-Jazeera Arabic website about the urgent need for new approaches to Palestinian internal reconciliation and the liberation of the PLO from its current hijackers.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The translated text has been condensed without altering its key points or adding any editorial comments.

The current Palestinian internal crisis, which has lasted nearly two decades, has reached a point where traditional methods and solutions are no longer effective. The long-standing divisions between Palestinian factions, characterized by repeated, fruitless calls for reconciliation, have failed to address the broader strategic needs of the Palestinian cause. The situation demands a radical shift in approach to cope with the new challenges facing the Palestinian people.

Myth of Reconciliation Efforts

The discussions on reconciliation have, in recent years, become mere illusions. Dozens of initiatives, held in various capitals, have failed miserably. Despite the repeated calls for dialogue, the gaps between the factions have only widened. The efforts have increasingly become a public relations exercise, offering no real resolution. The most dangerous developments in the Palestinian cause in the last two decades—such as the repeated wars on Gaza, the creeping annexation of the West Bank, and the ongoing attacks on sacred sites—have not been enough to end the division. This failure has persisted even in the face of significant global pressures and initiatives like the Moscow talks and Beijing’s declaration. These efforts, which seemed promising, have also faltered.

Now, after over a year of war and destruction in Gaza, and ongoing developments in Jenin, old methods of dealing with internal division are outdated. The call for reconciliation sounds increasingly hollow, especially in light of the growing realization of the trajectory towards an Israeli-imposed solution to the Palestinian issue. The political leadership, particularly in Ramallah, seems to be more invested in maintaining the status quo and navigating the pressures from international powers, rather than genuinely pursuing national unity.

It is no longer acceptable to distribute the blame for the continued division across various Palestinian factions. The primary responsibility lies with the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, which has consistently closed doors to genuine reconciliation. Although groups like Hamas have shown willingness to reconcile and participate in the national project, the leadership in the Palestinian Authority, Fatah, and the PLO have refused meaningful collaboration. The stubbornness of the Ramallah leadership has only been exacerbated by recent regional shifts and the diminishing role of the resistance axis, of which the Palestinian struggle was once a central part.

Decline of the PLO

The failure to achieve reconciliation has led to two damaging consequences. First, it has diverted the energy and resources of the Palestinian people away from building a new, inclusive national movement. Second, it has given the current leadership an extended “grace period,” during which their mismanagement of Palestinian affairs has gone unchallenged. The myth of reconciliation has allowed this leadership to continue its subservience to external powers, particularly Israel, without facing significant internal opposition.

This brings us to the second issue: the “sacred cow” of Palestinian politics, the PLO. The PLO was once hailed as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. Yet today, it has become little more than a symbolic entity, disconnected from the realities of Palestinian life, particularly in Gaza and the refugee camps. It no longer serves as a vehicle for Palestinian liberation but has become an instrument of the political power structure in Ramallah.

The myth of the PLO’s unity and legitimacy has been preserved by a network of Arab governments and international actors, but the reality is that it has been transformed into an arm of the Palestinian Authority, catering to the interests of the international community rather than the aspirations of the Palestinian people. The PLO’s role in recent decades has been reduced to signing agreements that undermine the Palestinian cause, such as the Oslo Accords, and facilitating the security coordination with Israel, a policy widely seen as harmful to Palestinian interests.

A Call for Inclusivity

While it is unnecessary to rehash debates about the PLO’s legitimacy as the sole representative of Palestinians, there is an urgent need to confront the organization’s decline. The PLO must be liberated from the grip of its current leadership. The people and the factions must begin to push for a reformed, more representative and inclusive PLO, one that genuinely embodies the aspirations of all Palestinians, including those in Gaza and the diaspora.

The focus should not be on competing for international recognition for a new Palestinian body but on creating a legitimate, grassroots Palestinian movement that represents the entire population. As the political center of gravity shifts away from Ramallah, especially regarding Gaza, it has become clear that the Palestinian leadership is no longer acting as the true representative of the people. Palestinian decision-making is increasingly being made elsewhere, with Doha becoming a key meeting point for those seeking to engage with the resistance directly.

This shift in power dynamics could either be a temporary anomaly or a permanent change. In either case, it is critical for the Palestinian people to develop a broad, national front—one that includes factions, organizations, and individuals from all sectors of Palestinian society. This front would serve as a true center of national decision-making, challenging the entrenched leadership in Ramallah and eventually leading to the liberation of the PLO from its hijackers.

Building a National Front for Palestinian Unity

The slogan “Not in Our Name” must be raised whenever decisions or policies are made in Ramallah that threaten to undermine Palestinian rights or compromise the national cause. Palestinian factions and organizations must engage in active resistance to the PA and the PLO, not with violence, but through direct, political opposition to their actions that align with Israeli or external interests.

The Palestinian people need a new political initiative—one that emerges from the streets, from the grassroots movements, and from the sacrifices of martyrs and prisoners. Only through this process can the PLO be truly liberated, and the path to Palestinian national freedom be restored.

(Al-Jazeera Arabic Website – Translated and prepared by The Palestine Chronicle)

(The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.)