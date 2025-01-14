By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of six Palestinians, including a child, in an Israeli airstrike on the Jenin Refugee Camp in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that six Palestinians were martyred late last night in an Israeli airstrike on the Jenin Refugee Camp in the northern West Bank.

The bodies of the victims were transferred to the Jenin Governmental Hospital, according to the Ministry of Health.

Local sources reported that three missiles were used in the airstrike.

Among the six killed in the Israeli attack, one was a child, Palestinian sources confirmed.

The Israeli military and the Shin Bet security agency issued a joint statement saying, “The Air Force is conducting a joint operation with an airstrike in the Jenin area.”

A commander in the Jenin Brigade told Al-Jazeera Arabic Channel that the Israeli assault targeted several civilians and children in the camp. The commander added that the airstrike took place amid an ongoing siege imposed by the Palestinian Authority on the camp.

The commander also urged the Palestinian Authority to immediately withdraw from the camp’s surroundings and allow the people of Jenin to deal directly with the occupation.

It is important to note that the Palestinian Authority’s security forces have been conducting a violent campaign against resistance fighters in Jenin for weeks, citing the need to curb security chaos and prevent the region from facing a fate similar to Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)