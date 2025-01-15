Relentless Strikes – Scores of Palestinians Killed in Gaza amid Ceasefire Talks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The death toll in Gaza continues to rise as Israeli airstrikes target residential areas and refugee camps across the besieged Strip.

Al-Jazeera reported on Wednesday that 24 Palestinians were killed in the ongoing bombardment since the early hours of the day, with intensified attacks coinciding with reports of a nearing ceasefire agreement.

Medical sources confirmed that 63 Palestinians had been killed due to Israeli air raids since Tuesday morning, bringing the total to hundreds killed and injured in just three days of relentless strikes.

Israeli missiles struck a home in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing five Palestinians, including three members of the same family, and wounding others.

MEDICAL SOURCES TO AL JAZEERA: 26 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn, with 19 fatalities in central and southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ksvFUygtss — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 15, 2025

Another airstrike in the Al-Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in western Gaza targeted a group of displaced Palestinians taking refuge in a local sports club, resulting in multiple casualties.

Additional injuries were reported when Israeli forces bombed a residential apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp, also located in central Gaza.

Despite international mediation efforts and reports of imminent ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, the scale of destruction and loss of life in Gaza has escalated dramatically.

Israel and Hamas are close to a prisoner exchange and troop withdrawal deal for Gaza, marking a potential turning point. #Gaza #Israel #Hamashttps://t.co/twsiEdvZxC pic.twitter.com/ORBhKtG3ab — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 15, 2025

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,012 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, AJA)