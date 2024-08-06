‘The Wait is Part of the Punishment’ – Highlights from Nasrallah’s Speech

Nasrallah confirmed in his second appearance after the assassination of the top commander of Hezbollah, Fouad Shukr, that the response to Israel is coming.

The Secretary-General of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah said that Iran, Hezbollah, and Ansarallah in Yemen are all keen on responding to Israel after its assassination of the military commander in Hezbollah, Fouad Shukr, and the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and the bombing of the city of Hodeidah in Yemen.

He noted that the current state of waiting in Israel is part of the punishment.

Nasrallah confirmed in his second appearance after the assassination of the top commander of Hezbollah, Fouad Shukr, that the response to Israel is coming from Iran, Hezbollah and Yemen, but the implementation will be done with care, deliberation and courage.

⚡️🇱🇧🇮🇱BREAKING: Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: Chemical plants worth $31 billion

Technology factories worth $76 billion

Power plants worth $9.7 billion

Food factories worth $12 billion These factories that took 34 years to build can be destroyed in one hour or even half an hour pic.twitter.com/lUVnF8nF2J — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) August 6, 2024

He pointed out that Israel is afraid of the Resistance response and is seeking help from the United States and Arab countries.

Nasrallah reiterated that the Hezbollah response to the assassination of Shukr is inevitable, whether individually or jointly with the resistance axis, stressing that they are capable of destroying factories in northern Israel within an hour or even half an hour.

Here are the most important points of Nasrallah’s speech:

We admit that our loss is very great with the martyrdom of Fouad Shukr, but this does not shake us. The martyrdom of leader Ismail Haniyeh is a great loss for the Palestinian Resistance and the Palestinian people. The martyrdom of leader Ismail Haniyeh does not weaken the Palestinian Resistance. (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu does not want a ceasefire or a cessation of war. Netanyahu insists on not stopping the war on Gaza no matter what (ceasefire) deals are proposed. There is almost unanimity in Israel to reject the establishment of a Palestinian state. The Israeli government rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state, even in Gaza. Netanyahu’s project in Gaza is to uproot its people and displace them to Egypt or elsewhere. The Israel project in the West Bank is to expand settlements and displace Palestinians towards Jordan in preparation for the annexation of the West Bank. The PLO was contained after the Oslo Accords, and America’s talk of a two-state solution is hypocrisy and misinformation. Israel is no longer as strong as it used to be and its prestige and defense potential are no longer what it used to be. The United States’ talk about a Palestinian state is a lie and hypocrisy.

Nasrallah says the US's deployment of arms to defend Israel against the resistance's retaliatory attacks demonstrates both the US's hypocrisy and Israel's incapability to defend itself, as was also shown in Iran's Operation True Promise pic.twitter.com/QS7c5cBNRg — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) August 6, 2024

Israel uses America and Western countries to protect it because it is unable to protect itself. Israel is afraid of Iran’s response. Today, the Resistance drones arrived east of Acre. Today, the region faces real dangers, and everyone must understand the dimensions of the current battle and its dangers for Palestine. If the Resistance in Gaza is defeated, no Islamic or Christian holy sites will remain. If the Resistance in Gaza is defeated, Israel will move to a dangerous level and the risks will be for all countries in the region. The goal of the battle now is not to remove Israel but to prevent it from eliminating the Resistance. Israel fighting without rules or red lines and confronting them and preventing them from winning is a moral and religious duty. The killing of Haniyeh and Shukr does not change anything in the course of the battle, Israel is in a difficult situation and the resistance has escalated its operations. We call on the resistance and the support fronts to continue to work as we have continued to work in the past months. In this battle, Syria and Iran are required to provide moral and political support and facilities. Iran is obliged to fight after the assassination of the martyr Haniyeh in Tehran, but it is not required to enter a permanent fight. Syria and Iran are required to provide material and military support despite all the pressure they are experiencing. I call on the Lebanese people to understand the magnitude of the risks that exist. We are committed to responding after the assassination of Fouad Shukr. Israel’s week-long wait is part of punishment and retaliation. Iran, Hezbollah and Yemen will respond after the assassination of Haniyeh, Shukr and the bombing of Hodeidah. Today’s state of waiting is part of the battle and leaves a great shadow on the occupation. The enemy does not dare to tell the truth about what happened in Majdal Shams. We didn’t go to escalation and the Israelis chose it. Our response is coming.

Sayyed Nasrallah: “Yavash Yavash [bit by bit] … the waiting for the Israelis is part of our punishment and response.” pic.twitter.com/sevhgdKdsc — Arya – آریا (@AryJeay) August 6, 2024

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation. In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent. Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership. Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel. Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region. Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, AJA)